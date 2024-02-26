Highlights Mauricio Pochettino could face the sack if Chelsea lose against Leeds United.

Chelsea's struggling season may mean no European football, despite huge investment by Todd Boehly.

Chelsea are eyeing Victor Osimhen for the summer transfer window.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is under increasing pressure at Stamford Bridge after the Blues were defeated by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that the Argentinian boss could face the sack if they lose against Leeds United.

It's been a tricky campaign for Pochettino's Chelsea who are struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League. At the weekend, the Blues had the ideal chance to get their season back on track by lifting the Carabao Cup trophy, but the west London club lost in extra time, despite Jurgen Klopp deploying a host of youngsters with minimal experience.

Chelsea now stand little chance of finishing in a strong position in England's top flight and are unlikely to qualify for European football. The Blues are still competing in the FA Cup and face Leeds on Wednesday in what could be a crucial game in deciding the long-term future of Pochettino.

Pochettino under immense pressure

Chelsea currently find themselves sitting in 11th place in the Premier League table, 17 points behind Aston Villa who are in fourth place. The chances of the Blues qualifying for the Champions League are slimming each week, and that would have undoubtedly been an expectation for plenty of supporters considering Todd Boehly has spent £1bn since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Due to Liverpool's current injury crisis, Klopp utilised academy graduates Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Jayden Danns and Jarell Quansah off the bench, while Conor Bradley started the game against Chelsea. The Reds' squad was depleted, but they still managed to get over the line against Pochettino's side.

Mauricio Pochettino's record for Chelsea Stats Output Matches 35 Wins 17 Draws 6 Losses 12 Goals 65 Goals against 49 Points 57 Points per match 1.63 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 26/02/2024

According to the MailOnline earlier in February, Chelsea are reluctant to sack Pochettino due to being concerned about their Financial Fair Play status. The west London club would have to pay the Argentine manager off alongside the rest of his staff, which could cost a hefty amount.

However, the result against Liverpool despite their injury problems could have caused major concern for Boehly and his team. Although it's an impressive achievement to reach the final, it was an incredibly disappointing result with the Reds fielding a host of youngsters. Whether Pochettino is under immediate threat remains to be seen, but a defeat at home to Leeds in the FA Cup could be a disaster for the former Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Dean Jones - Pochettino could face the sack

Jones has suggested that if Leeds manage to secure a positive result against Chelsea in the FA Cup on Wednesday, then Pochettino could be facing the sack, in what would be a disastrous week for the club. The journalist adds that the late defeat has been described as 'pathetic' and they are being labelled 'bottle jobs'. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"This is a massive loss. You don't get a better chance to beat Liverpool than to come up against a side missing as many players as they were at Wembley. They got away with Moises Caicedo's tackle and the Virgil van Dijk VAR goal, and when their chances came along they just couldn't take them. That's hard to accept - and made harder by the fact they didn't go for the kill in extra-time when Liverpool were fielding youngsters that many people literally would never have heard of. The late defeat has been described as pathetic and they are being labelled bottle jobs and now they have to take on Leeds United, one of their oldest rivals in the game. Leeds will come to London believing they can cause an upset and if they do then Pochettino is probably going to be facing the sack. It could become a truly disastrous week."

Chelsea pushing to sign Victor Osimhen

According to Football.London, Chelsea will go all out during the summer transfer window to bring Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge. The Nigerian forward has previously admitted that he would love to play in the Premier League one day, ensuring that he's working hard to achieve his dream of plying his trade in England.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't expect Chelsea to trigger Osimhen's release clause this summer, but they will attempt to structure a different kind of deal. However, the respected reporter confirms that Chelsea will be there in the race to secure his signature.