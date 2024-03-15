Highlights Chelsea are standing by Mauricio Pochettino despite a disappointing season.

Reports have suggested that some of the boardroom are split in their opinions of Pochettino.

Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi reportedly being considered as a replacement.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to get a tune out of his players this season and the Blues currently find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now told GIVEMESPORT that despite their poor form, the club want the Argentinian boss to see through the long-term project.

Some of the fanbase at Stamford Bridge certainly won't be content with how the campaign has gone, with a portion questioning whether Pochettino is the right manager to take them forward. Taking over at Chelsea during a time when Todd Boehly was splashing incredible amounts of money on young talent was always going to be difficult, but there's no doubt things need to improve.

The west London outfit find themselves in 11th place in the Premier League table and face an uphill battle to qualify for European football, while they were also defeated in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Pochettino Under Pressure at Chelsea

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that 'things are not looking good' for Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, claiming that he doesn't currently have a bond with the fans. The respected reporter has questioned the style of football and consistency, and he's unsure whether he will remain in the dugout next term.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Chelsea hierarchy are in disagreement about whether Pochettino should remain in charge. Some of the board want to stick with the former Southampton boss for the long term, while others would be happy to see him depart in the summer. The west London club have been in and around mid-table for the majority of the campaign, so there's an argument to suggest that if they were planning to relieve him of his duties, then they may have done it earlier in the season.

Mauricio Pochettino's record for Chelsea Stats Output Matches 38 Wins 19 Draws 7 Losses 12 Goals 73 Goals against 55 Points 64 Points per match 1.68 Correct as of 13/02/2024

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea hadn't finished outside of the top half in the Premier League since 1995/1996 before last season, and they could be set to do so again this term.

The young talent that Boehly has brought to Stamford Bridge will need time to adapt and develop into their full potential, and Pochettino has a squad full of players getting used to a new environment, league, and country. Usually, a club will have one or two players a year who need to blend into the squad, but Chelsea have a significant number due to the sheer number of youngsters Boehly has purchased.

Related Chelsea 'Could Look at Eddie Howe' if he Leaves Newcastle Chelsea could look at Eddie Howe if they decide to sack Mauricio Pochettino and the Newcastle manager also leaves his post.

Dharmesh Sheth - Chelsea Want Pochettino to Continue Project

Sheth has suggested that the noises he's hearing from Chelsea are that the club want Pochettino to see through the project and they believe he is the man to take them forward. The Sky Sports reporter sympathises with the former Tottenham Hotspur boss, claiming that it's a difficult project to deal with. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"I think all the noises we hear from Chelsea and from Pochettino as well, when we ask him if he's spoken to the owner, he's always saying that they sent me a nice text, we have good conversations, is from the outset, he was the long term project for Chelsea. So they want him to see this project through. It is a difficult project. Is the problem the manager or is the problem how they recruited so far? We don't know whether these players are going to make the grade at Chelsea. They're on such long-term contracts. But they've put all their eggs into that particular basket, and they've decided that Pochettino is the man to take them forward with that project."

Chelsea Could Target Ruben Amorim

A report from The Guardian has claimed that Chelsea are planning on waiting until the end of the campaign before reviewing Pochettino's position. However, the article suggests that they have identified Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as a potential replacement for the former Southampton boss.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi is also said to be on their shortlist. Despite Pochettino's job looking safe for now, it's certainly a worrying situation if the Blues are already considering replacements for the end of the campaign.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt