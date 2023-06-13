Noah Beck was one of the stars of the show at this year's Soccer Aid and his performance didn't go unnoticed by Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine manager was in charge of this year's World XI side, which featured the likes of Nani, Robbie Keane and Usain Bolt as captain.

With a number of former professionals dusting off their boots to entertain the crowd, Beck was one of those who looked as though he'd played at the highest level before.

The 22-year-old is best known as an American social media personality and boasts more than 30 million followers on TikTok.

And though the American didn't score, he was so influential in the World XI's 4-2 victory that Pochettino paid the youngster the ultimate compliment.

Pochettino says Noah Beck could turn professional

In a now-viral clip, the Argentine manager is filmed speaking with Beck and stressing that the 22-year-old has the potential to turn professional if he wants.

"I am in love with him," Pochettino tells the camera.

"I think he can turn professional if he wants.

"You played amazing," he then adds, turning to face Beck.

"We'll talk, we'll talk," Beck then replies.

"You played really, really well," Pochettino emphasises once again.

Check out the clip below:

VIDEO: Pochettino tells Noah Beck he could turn professional

Noah Beck's highlights from Soccer Aid 2023

If you don't believe Pochettino, check out Beck's highlights from the game.

The American completely controlled the midfield and even sent One Direction star Liam Payne for a hotdog at one stage.

VIDEO: Noah Beck's Soccer Aid highlights

Taking to Instagram after the game, Beck shared some photos of himself from the match and a number of ex-professionals were quick to comment.

Jack Wilshere wrote: "What a player."

Meanwhile, Ben Foster commented: "The cheat code."

Who is Noah Beck?

Beck is best known for his content on TikTok, where he posts a variety of content, ranging from dancing videos to fashion tips.

During his final two years of high school, he played for the Real Salt Lake Academy, before attending the University of Portland in 2019.

That year, he joined the Portland Pilots football team but dropped out in 2020 in order to pursue TikTok full-time.

He has admitted to being a fan of Manchester United and has revealed his footballing idol is Cristiano Ronaldo.