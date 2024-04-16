Highlights Cole Palmer's dazzling four-goal performance against Everton was marred by a penalty incident including Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino got into a heated argument with a journalist after his side’s 6-0 thrashing of Everton in the Premier League on Monday night. Summer signing Cole Palmer was the man of the moment as he bagged four goals against Sean Dyche’s side as the Blues continued to plot a large charge for European qualification.

But it was all overshadowed by an incident involving Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke, who were both trying to regain the ball to take penalty duties off Palmer with Chelsea already four goals to the good.

In the footage of the post-match press conference, an enraged Pochettino can be seen wagging his finger walking out of the press-conference, exclaiming: "You all, one (question) all press conference.", referencing the aforementioned incident. In response, a journalist then blamed the Argentine tactician for stopping the press conference earlier than they perhaps expected.

"We didn't stop the press conference; you stopped the press conference!"

Pochettino then replied: "Every question was (about the penalty incident)” and as the former Tottenham Hotspur chief was walking out, one journalist in particular shouted: "S*** management of a press conference!". You can watch the video below.

Cole Palmer’s Dazzling Performance Overshadowed

Youngster neck and neck with Haaland in Golden Boot race

Earning a win against the Merseysiders at Stamford Bridge was paramount. Pochettino, at points during the season, has come under huge scrutiny for his team’s performances and league position and a 6-0 win will be exactly what the doctor ordered. However, the incident surrounding Palmer’s fourth strike of the night – in the eyes of some – has marred what was such a memorable night for the majority.

Madueke and Jackson were arguing about who was going to step up from 12 yards out in aid of their goalscoring tallies, but once Palmer returned to his feet, he interjected (with the help from captain Conor Gallagher) and snatched the ball out of Madueke’s hands.

With the Golden Boot race now hotting up, the 21-year-old is eager to seize every opportunity to add to his haul – and, of course, he dispatched his effort from the spot into the bottom-right corner. The England international, who is vying for a spot on the plane for Euro 2024 this summer, became part of an exclusive club of Premier League players who have scored four or more goals in a single top tier match following his potency against Everton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer is the first ever Chelsea player to score in seven successive Premier League appearances at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino Blasts Players for Petulance

‘I can only apologise and it’s not going to happen again’

Speaking after his side’s six-goal haul over a relegation-threatened Everton, Pochettino was sharp to address the burning questions over his players’ behaviour just after the hour mark. Blasting Madueke and Jackson for their petulant behaviour, the 52-year-old even threatened to drop players if a similar incident happened again.

"That is a shame. I can only apologise, and it's not going to happen again. I am going to be stronger and if they behave like kids, here it is impossible. After the unbelievable game we were playing, to be talking about this is a shame, and it is unacceptable."

And with Pochettino’s young side now ninth in the Premier League – three points adrift of sixth-placed Newcastle United with a game in hand – it is squad-wide unity that he will need Palmer, the best penalty taker in the Premier League as things stand, will no doubt be crucial to their end-of-season aspirations.