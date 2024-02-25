Highlights Chelsea's missed opportunities cost them the Carabao Cup final, frustrating Mauricio Pochettino who emphasizes the need for clinical finishing.

Mauricio Pochettino is unhappy with Chelsea's wastefulness in front of goal during their Carabao Cup final loss on Sunday afternoon. The Blues came up short against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk putting them to the sword with a 117th-minute header. Things had been razor-close between the two sides throughout the game, with both conjuring up plenty of chances.

Chelsea certainly had the lion's share, though. The London club created numerous incredible opportunities but were kept at bay by some incredible goalkeeping from Caoimhin Kelleher or some fine defending from the Liverpool backline every single time. They hit the woodwork, they had a goal ruled out for offside, they had a shot from point-blank range saved, and they even failed to convert from a mad goalmouth scramble.

There was a sense that all of the club's missed opportunities would come back to haunt them, and that's exactly what happened when Van Dijk got the winner late on. It's safe to say that Pochettino wasn't happy about that.

Pochettino says his team need to be clinical

He believes they made things difficult for themselves

Despite Chelsea having several glorious chances to score, they failed to make any count. It came back to haunt them with Van Dijk's header in the 117th minute. Considering how close they were to scoring, Pochettino was especially frustrated with his side's poor form in front of goal but thought there were certain aspects of the game to appreciate, as he revealed during his post-match interview.

"We need to take positive things, need to push, use this type of game to learn and be better. I think we really competed if you don't score with the chances we had, it's difficult to win the final. That is why we lost the final we need to be clinical in front of goal, and we congratulate Liverpool and keep going. "The way you lose is so painful but now we need to keep going keep moving. They scored and we didn't score."

It's not just his team that he appears to be frustrated with, though, as footage after the game suggests things aren't great with Todd Boehly at the moment either.

Pochettino appears to ignore the Chelsea owner after the final

He walks straight past Boehly

This season, things haven't gone too swimmingly for Chelsea, and despite it being Pochettino's first at Stamford Bridge, his future with the club is already looking pretty bleak. The team aren't getting the result they want on the pitch, and it now looks like his relationship with the owner, Boehly, is also a little worse for wear. After the final, Pochettino greeted numerous members of the Chelsea board but walked straight past his boss.

The footage is quite awkward, and it doesn't promise optimism for the Argentine's future at Stamford Bridge. The next few weeks and how Chelsea bounces back from the disappointing loss will be crucial for both Pochettino's tenure with the team, but also for the squad and how the rest of their season shapes out.