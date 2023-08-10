Highlights Mauricio Pochettino has a track record of transforming struggling teams into top-four contenders, as seen with his time at Spurs.

The current overhaul at Chelsea isn’t unprecedented under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine has a track record of coming in as the deadwood removal man, transforming mediocrity into top-four competitors within a matter of a few transfer windows.

His time at Tottenham is a case study of how to fully maximise resources at a manager’s disposal. The highly-regarded gaffer arrives at Stamford Bridge with a penchant for taking rudderless sides and instilling a fighting mentality, an incredibly distinctive style, and a togetherness that has been absent at Chelsea for 18 months.

Upon taking over at Spurs in 2014, the former Southampton and Espanyol boss was inheriting a side that was a confusion of talented misfits and average footballing journeymen who arguably, weren’t fit for purpose.

Joining a club who were yo-yo-ing between Europa League finishes and occasionally qualifying for the Champions League, Pochettino was the catalyst that took Tottenham from a big club to a part of Europe’s elite. As he begins to rebuild Chelsea’s side in his image, let’s take a look at his first starting XI at Spurs before he had undertaken the same process which saw them reach a Champions League Final and finish second in the league…

GK: Hugo Lloris

The passionate, forthright Frenchman has been a mainstay in North London for what seems like an eternity. The 6’2 goalkeeper signed from Lyon in 2012 and is one of just two players still remaining from the inception of the Pochettino era.

Having won a World Cup and a Nations League since then, a trophy at domestic level sadly still eludes him and would be a brilliant way to cap off over a decade of servitude in North London, even if it is just in the form of a second choice 'keeper.

Now 36, the shot-stopper could possibly have one eye on retirement with Guglielmo Vicario coming in from Empoli as the prospective heir to his goalkeeping thrown. At his best Lloris' acrobatic reflexes, bionic reaction time, and ability to read the game from his box have forged a reputation for him as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet.

RB: Kyle Naughton

Tottenham had an inexplicable habit of fielding right-backs named Kyle during the mid-2010s, with Naughton, Walker, and Walker-Peters all playing a part for the Whites at some point or another under Pochettino's rule.

It just so happened to be Kyle of the Naughton kind for Poch’s first game in charge, but the starting right-back would quickly fall out-of-favour, and arguably, didn’t make the best first impression under his new manager after being sent off in their 1-0 win over West Ham.

Naughton would eventually head for North Wales in 2015, joining then-Premier League side, Swansea City. The player has now been with the club for eight years, and at 34 could well retire at the Liberty Stadium after recently signing a new one-year contract extension.

CB: Younes Kaboul

Younes Kaboul was somewhat of a throwback at centre-half, big, bustling, and aerially dominant, the Frenchman was one of the last defenders from the school of Terry Butcher, with the blood-soaked bandage wrapped around his scarred head, all-black boots, and no-nonsense attitude, so understandably, was a natural choice as Pochettino’s first captain.

When he wasn’t injured, he was a solidifying presence at the back, however, just a short while after Pochettino’s introduction, the France international made the move up North for a short spell at Sunderland where he was part of a team that kept the Black Cats in the Premier League. His North East stint didn't last for long, finding himself unable to resist the pull of the South, and what had been his home for the five years preceding. Heading to Watford to the tune of £4 million, the player appeared for the Hornets on just 26 occasions, before retiring thereafter.

CB: Eric Dier

Along with his old pal, Hugo, Eric Dier is the only other player who still remains at the club. This was in fact, Dier’s debut for Tottenham, and one where he certainly endeared himself to his new support, being the only player on the scoresheet in the 1-0 win.

Since his maiden Spurs outing, Dier has played for England 49 times, been an ever-present member of the Tottenham squad, and has even confronted a fan for being abusive to his brother. Now 29, the player is approaching a decade with the club, and it may be his last if his contract which expires next year isn’t renewed.

LB: Danny Rose

Rose’s career started with a very literal bang, with a scorching volley against old foes, Arsenal in a 2-1 win. It could be argued the left-back peaked too soon, but the fact he was a Poch-favourite and a continued selection for the England squad perhaps attested otherwise.

After that infamous meeting with manager, Jose Mourinho captured on the All or Nothing Amazon Prime sports docuseries, the boy from Doncaster’s career has seemingly fizzled out following a string of second-rate moves to Newcastle and Watford. The fullback has been an ardent advocate for men’s mental health, having been diagnosed with depression in 2018, and his role in raising awareness within footballing circles has been crucial in helping to educate antiquated attitudes to such matters.

CM: Etienne Capoue

The Niort-born French international was one of the duds signed with the world-record fee of £85 million the club secured for Gareth Bale. In what transpired to be an underwhelming acquisition, the defensive midfielder’s £9.5 million transfer flattered to deceive in a Spurs shirt.

The player appeared for Tottenham on just 36 occasions during his two-year stint in North London, and according to the player was never told why he was dropped by boss, Mauricio. Since then, Capoue has gone on to play for both Watford and Villareal, going on to star in the latter’s Europa League win over Manchester United in 2021.

CM: Nabil Bentaleb

Like that of his midfield counterpart, Bentaleb’s Spurs career was also short-lived, moving on in 2016 with a loan move to Schalke, followed by a permanent move to the then-Bundesliga club. After a brief loan back in England at Newcastle, the midfielder found a more permanent home with Ligue 2 side, Angers where he is still playing now at the age of 28. With several years still left in his career as a professional footballer, the former Lille and Spurs youth product will be hoping he can help his current side find a way back into France's top-flight.

RAM: Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen presents one of the more intriguing tales in this Spurs XI. The attacking midfielder was a shining light during Pochettino’s tenure. An expert passer, peerless playmaker, and visionary footballer, the Dane was one of the standout players in the Tottenham team that made it to the Champions League final and challenged for the league title. Departing Hotspur Way shortly after his former manager, Eriksen joined up with Italian giants, Inter in 2020. After an unremarkable start to his Italian campaign, a chain of events followed that were by their very definition, remarkable.

Collapsing on the pitch in Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener due to a near-fatal heart attack, Eriksen was essentially dead for five minutes, with his teammates and home crowd watching on with their mouths agape. Resuscitated by medics, the former Tottenham man made a miraculous recovery, with initial fears he would never be able to tie up his laces again. Joining Brentford on a short-term deal in 2022, and then making the switch to his new home, Manchester United where he remains today. A true footballing miracle.

LAM: Aaron Lennon

There was an air of world-beater about Aaron Lennon when he got going. A fullback’s worst nightmare the tricky, explosive winger had a killer delivery, and an immense low centre of gravity allowing him to almost glide between defenders.

The player left Tottenham in 2015, joining Everton and then Burnley. Lennon announced his retirement in 2022, regularly speaks about his experiences with mental health issues, and has taken it upon himself to raise awareness around a topic that has become increasingly less taboo.

CAM: Erik Lamela

“Everywhere you go, always take Lamela with you” was an inspired chant to the tune of Crowded House’s 1991 hit, Weather With You.

The left midfielder has bags of natural flair, and an over-abundance of ability, however, a mixture of inconsistency and a procession of injuries meant that White Hart Lane rarely got to see the Argentinian midfielder at the peak of his powers. Lamela left on a free transfer in 2021, joining Sevilla where he has since gone on to win a Europa League.

ST: Emmanuel Adebayor

The Togolese international developed a reputation for being somewhat of a footballing maverick. The striker was partial not the occasional screamer, and was just three goals off being inducted into the Premier League 100 goal club.

When he wasn’t running the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of an incensed Arsenal away end, he was globetrotting, playing for numerous world-class sides, including Man City and Real Madrid. Leaving Spurs in 2015, Adebayor would go on to play for another eight years, announcing his retirement in March 2023, aged 39.