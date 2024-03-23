Highlights Mauricio Pochettino's future at Chelsea depends on how they finish this season, with European qualification key.

His future is in his own hands, with Todd Boehly set to not make a rash decision.

Succession planning at Stamford Bridge could add pressure on Pochettino if results worsen.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino's future could be in doubt with the Blues struggling to perform this season, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that his fate is in his own hands, despite Todd Boehly succession planning.

The west London outfit currently find themselves sitting in 11th place in the Premier League table and facing the difficult task of qualifying for European football. Finishing in the Champions League places will be near on impossible for Pochettino's side, with Chelsea 17 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who occupy the final spot for Europe's elite club competition.

Boehly will be planning ahead in case the situation worsens at Stamford Bridge, potentially eyeing replacements for Pochettino if he is unable to turn the season around. Chelsea do have the chance to lift silverware before the end of the campaign with the Blues in the semi-final of the FA Cup, but they did fall at the final hurdle of the Carabao Cup, defeated by Liverpool in extra time.

Pochettino's Future Could be in Doubt

Last season, the west London outfit failed to qualify for European football, with Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard all struggling to steer the club in the right direction. All three were relieved of their duties at varying points throughout the campaign, with Pochettino appointed ahead of the current term.

The Argentinian manager has survived for the whole season despite disappointing performances, with Boehly clearly looking to build for the long term rather than make any rash decisions. Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that it's not looking good for Pochettino and has suggested that even winning the FA Cup might not be enough to save his job.

However, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the noises he's hearing from Stamford Bridge are that the club want to stick by him and allow him to see the project through. When Boehly arrived in west London, he heavily focused his recruitment strategy on bringing in young talents from around the world. Due to their lack of experience, it was always going to take time for the players to settle in.

If the situation deteriorates, Boehly will need a plan in place in case he's forced to pull the trigger on Pochettino. Journalist Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Hansi Flick has been discussed internally, with Chelsea also considering several other candidates. Although succession planning is normal for football clubs, it's likely to add further pressure on the shoulders of the Argentinian manager.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frank Lampard has achieved more points per game as Chelsea manager than Mauricio Pochettino.

Ben Jacobs - Pochettino's Future is in His Own Hands

Jacobs has suggested that Pochettino's future is currently in his own hands and it will depend on how Chelsea finish the season. The journalist adds that if the Blues can qualify for European football, then it will show they've made progress this term. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Whether it does or doesn't work with Pochettino will depend on the rest of the season. It will depend on whether Chelsea can get European football to an extent and it will depend on showing progress. If Chelsea can get to an FA Cup Final and ultimately win that, having got to a League Cup final, and if Chelsea can finish in a Europa Conference League or somehow a Europa League spot in the league, then that will all be seen as momentum heading into next season. Obviously, if it goes the other way, and they end up in mid-table mediocrity and go out of the FA Cup, it's a different situation. So there's always going to be pressure on Pochettino, but he will be aware of the succession planning, and he will know at the same time even though it may sound paradoxical to some, as that succession planning is happening, that he's still, at the moment anyway, as of right now, has his fate in his own hands."

Chelsea Interested in Signing Antonee Robinson

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Chelsea are one of the sides who are showing an interest in Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson. The Cottagers could charge in the region of £35m to allow the American international to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

There's a feeling that Manchester United or Bayern Munich could enter the race to secure his signature due to both needing to strengthen on the left-hand side of defence, so the Blues might need to act fast in order to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

