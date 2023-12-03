Highlights Mauricio Pochettino is a highly regarded manager who has coached some of Europe's best players.

From developing young stars during his time as Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur manager, to inheriting a star-studded cast at PSG and Chelsea, the Argentine has seen it all.

And to celebrate his illustrious career, GIVEMESPORT have put together an all-time XI of the best players coached by Pochettino.

First making his name in the Premier League at Southampton, Pochettino would eventually take over at Tottenham Hotspur in 2014, transforming the north London outfit into unlikely title challengers and Champions League finalists.

Upon leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Murphy-born coach spent 18 months in charge of French outfit Paris Saint-Germain, winning the Ligue 1 title and once again enjoying a deep run in the Champions League.

Now, he can be found overseeing the Todd Boehly project at Stamford Bridge, but to celebrate his time as a manager in Europe, GIVEMESPORT have put together a concept XI made up of the best players coached by Pochettino.

GK: Hugo Lloris

Starting out at the back and it's a pick from Pochettino's time at Spurs, with French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris handed the gloves for this XI.

Having already been a Tottenham player when Pochettino arrived at the club, Lloris went on to feature 249 times under the Argentine and was part of the spine which served Spurs for so long, including that run to the Champions League final in 2019.

While he may have been ushered out of the Tottenham starting line-up this season, Lloris is a goalkeeper with World Cup-winning experience, which was enough to edge past the likes of Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma in this position.

RB: Kyle Walker

Heads were being scratched when Manchester City splashed £50 million on then 27-year-old right-back Kyle Walker back in the summer of 2017, but six years later, it's safe to say that decision has been vindicated.

Of course, it was at Tottenham under Pochettino where Walker honed his craft, and while Achraf Hakimi, Kieran Trippier and Reece James all make strong cases to be involved, it's the ex-Sheffield United youngster who gets the nod.

Dubbed one of City's 'greatest-ever signings' by Pep Guardiola himself, the Catalan coach can thank Pochettino for giving Walker the opportunity to shine at Tottenham all those years ago.

CB: Thiago Silva

The first of two centre-back picks now and it's actually the only Chelsea entrant on the list, with veteran Thiago Silva working his way into the team.

Pochettino and Silva's paths didn't cross while at PSG, with the former having arrived midway through the season the latter had left for Chelsea. But now in charge of the Blues, Pochettino has seen for himself the impact Silva can have on a side.

So much so, Silva has been an ever-present in the Premier League for Chelsea under Pochettino and there is chatter about the former Brazil international extending his contract at Stamford Bridge for another year - something that will take the defender's playing career beyond his 40th birthday.

CB: Jan Vertonghen

From west of the capital to north London now and slotting next to Silva at the heart of the defence is former Spurs star Jan Vertonghen.

Another player inherited by Pochettino during his time as Tottenham boss, Vertonghen was transformed into one of the division's best centre-backs, striking up a partnership with countryman and fellow contender for this list Toby Alderweireld.

Ultimately though, it's Vertonghen who edges it past Alderweireld for a spot in the XI, with the Ajax academy graduate having notched up an impressive 212 appearances under Pochettino, barely missing a match during his tenure.

LB: Luke Shaw

A potentially controversial pick, Luke Shaw may have only played 50 games under Pochettino while the pair were at Southampton, but the left-back is a solid option to complete our back four.

Who knows what Shaw could've achieved had injuries not blighted his career, but as demonstrated in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, he's been one of the best-attacking fullbacks in European football the last 10 years.

Much like Pochettino, Shaw left Southampton in 2014, signing for Manchester United as part of a £27 million deal, where he has since gone on to win three major honours, including the 2016/17 Europa League.

CDM - Mousa Dembele

Not a position filled with too many options, current Chelsea star Moises Caicedo does have the potential to go on and become the best defensive midfielder coached by Pochettino, but instead this accolade goes to Mousa Dembele.

The midfielder's departure from Tottenham in January 2019 remains one of the biggest 'what ifs' for Spurs, with Trippier having come out and claimed the capital club would've won the Champions League final against Liverpool had they kept hold of Dembele.

Sold to Guangzhou R&F for £11 million that season, his tenacity in the middle of the park was certainly lacking for Spurs during that final, with Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko having been bullied by the Liverpool midfield.

CM: Marco Verratti

Another PSG star who spent 18 months with Pochettino in Ligue 1, it could be argued that Marco Verratti enjoyed some of the best football of his career under the Argentine, with his performances for the Paris outfit also translating over to the international scene.

Verratti was crucial for Italy as they beat England in the final of Euro 2020, with the midfielder playing the original 90 minutes, before being subbed off in extra time. The success came just months after Verratti had been part of the PSG side which made it to the Champions League semi-final, under manager Pochettino.

Having since left to join Qatari side Al-Arabi, Verratti remains one of the best midfielders of the past 10 years and one of the greatest players coached by Pochettino.

CM: Christian Eriksen

A player who will always be remembered fondly by Spurs fans, Christian Eriksen waltzes into this XI of the best players Pochettino has managed, primarily because it was the ex-Southampton boss who turned him into the player he was.

Given a licence to roam in the centre of park for Spurs, Eriksen finished up his time under Pochettino having featured over 250 times, while scoring 58 goals and assisting a further 76. A supreme talent, there was even talk of Pochettino pushing PSG to sign the Danish international during his time in France - a move which ultimately didn't come off.

LW: Kylian Mbappe

Not being able to get the best out of Kylian Mbappe and going deeper in the Champions League was one of the reasons why Pochettino lost his job at PSG, but regardless the French superstar is an easy pick for this list.

Despite only spending a short amount of time with each other, Mbappe still managed to notch up a remarkable goal-to-game ratio under Pochettino, netting in 67 of his 75 appearances under the now 51-year-old coach. Still plying his trade at PSG, Mbappe remains one of the best players in the world, with the ex-Monaco forward being tipped to go on and win the Ballon d'Or later on in his career.

RW: Lionel Messi

Finally then, taking up the last spot in this XI is Lionel Messi. While Pochettino can't lay claim to having developed Messi into the player he was, it would be remiss of us to leave La Pulga out of any list containing the best players.

Already in the manager's dugout when Messi arrived in the summer of 2021, Pochettino took charge of 34 games involving the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, with him netting 11 goals during that time and providing a further 16 assists.

The addition of Messi didn't help PSG end their hunt for a maiden European Cup triumph, with the Parisian club, much like Pochettino still harbouring dreams of one day winning the Champions League.

ST: Harry Kane

Another future Ballon d'Or contender, should Harry Kane ever win the most prestigious individual award in world football, it will be in no small part down to the trust shown in him by Pochettino during the duo's time at Spurs.

Finishing his 21-year spell at Tottenham as the club's all-time record goalscorer, 169 of his 278 goals at the club came under the former Argentina international's watchful eye, with Kane having been front and centre of the Pochettino project. Granted, the pair couldn't end Tottenham's long trophy drought during their time in north London, but Kane has since found success elsewhere, with the striker currently tearing the Bundesliga to shreds at Bayern Munich.