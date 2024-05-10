Highlights Speculation surrounds Mauricio Pochettino's future at Chelsea after his recent comments hinting at potential unhappiness.

Chelsea's recent form has shown improvement under Pochettino, with players backing his tactics as they push for European football next season.

There are few managerial options for Chelsea if Pochettino were to leave, so owner Todd Boehly should weigh up his options carefully.

It has been a season to forget for Mauricio Pochettino, who has watched on as his Chelsea side have struggled throughout his debut term at Stamford Bridge. The former Tottenham boss has guided the Blues to 7th place in the Premier League, aided by an eight-game unbeaten run throughout February and March.

Although the likes of Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher have showed that there is plenty of promise in the Chelsea ranks, the myriad of disappointments has led to speculation that the Argentine won't be at the helm when next season commences. The 52-year-old's latest comments has added fuel to that fire, suggesting that he may not be happy in his current role.

While things have not been perfect in his first campaign, the recent turnaround in form has shown that Todd Boehly should consider doing something he has not yet shown that he is capable of. Making a rational decision.

The Argentine insinuated he could leave Stamford Bridge

Speaking during Friday's press conference ahead of Chelsea's fixture against Nottingham Forest this weekend, Pochettino spoke about his future and reminded reporters that the decision wasn't only down to the owner. He insinuated that he could make the decision to leave the club if he was not happy.

"It is not only because Chelsea are not happy, the owners are not happy, the sporting directors are not happy, maybe we are not happy because we arrived here with some job to do but in the end it has not happened what we expect. Maybe we are not happy."

The former PSG manager did go on to clarify that his comments were purely hypothetical, but it is an interesting choice of words from a man who has spent much of this season under pressure.

Should Pochettino leave or be relieved from his duties, it would lead to the fourth permanent manager under Todd Boehly and fifth overall should you include Frank Lampard's interim stint. It is being reported that the former international midfielder's position will be reviewed come the end of the season, with Europa League football an expectation for 2024/25. And while the American owner has been on record suggesting that things are heading in a positive direction, his track record will fill no one with confidence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have had the second most managerial changes than any team in English football (23).

As they say, the grass isn't always greener. Not only would abandoning yet another project be a risk, but it would also undermine the struggles that Pochettino has had to face this season. No other team in England's top flight have had more players miss games this season through injury than Chelsea. That's before their current issues with financial fair play are discussed.

With all this throwing spanners in the works and with a squad that lacked cohesion when Pochettino arrived, it is no wonder that things started off rocky down in West London. However, dismissing the head coach when things are seemingly on the up would perhaps be yet another mistake from Chelsea's unreliable chairman.

Chelsea's Recent Form

Despite the topsy-turvy nature of Chelsea's campaign, the recent form has shown that players are buying into the manager's tactics despite what doubters think. Full-back Marc Cucurella even came out to defend his boss, stating:

"He has helped a lot of us, he has good communication skills, and the team supports him."

As a result of the team's support, the Blues have built some momentum in the new year, losing just three out of 15 Premier League games since 2024. This has led to a steady rise up the table, with the two-time European Champions now battling for continental football next season. Something that in December would've appeared unlikely.

Another factor that could help decide if Pochettino stays or goes is that there does not appear to be many options available to replace the Argentine. Thomas Tuchel is the highest profile name to be a free agent in the summer, but the chances of Boehly entertaining that route again seems almost impossible. Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi were linked with the Liverpool vacancy, but the Reds opted to go in a different direction. Perhaps that is an indication that Chelsea should look to do the same.

Zinedine Zidane has also been out of work for a number of years, but links to the north-west appear to be stronger than those further down south. That leaves Chelsea with little room to maneuver. Perhaps that is best. After all, it appears there are signs of life beginning to develop at Stamford Bridge. Boehly would be foolish to cut the cord now.