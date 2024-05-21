Highlights Mauricio Pochettino presided over a turbulent season for Chelsea but the Blues ended the season well, winning their last five games.

Chelsea will now begin their search for a replacement for the Argentine, with promoted Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna among the reported candidates.

Pochettino is due a hefty compensation package after leaving just a year into his two-year contract.

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea after an end-of-season review that took place following the conclusion of the Premier League campaign. Pochettino joined Chelsea last summer and guided the team to a sixth-place finish and a probable spot in next season's Europa League.

Former Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino signed a two-year contract when he moved to Stamford Bridge and will reportedly pocket a significant compensation fee after leaving a year early. The Telegraph reports that there is no bad blood between Pochettino and Chelsea, who will now begin their search for a fourth permanent manager of the Todd Boehly era.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino had a 51 per cent win rate during his season as Chelsea manager.

Pochettino Becomes Third Manager to Leave Under Boehly

Chelsea bosses unhappy with how season went

Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and now Pochettino have all vacated the managerial role at Stamford Bridge on Boehly's watch. It is reported that key figures at Chelsea were not content with the team's performance this season, despite a late run of good form that saw them salvage some pride from their campaign.

Chelsea's search for a new manager will now get underway, and the Telegraph say that the candidates likely to be considered are Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness, Girona’s Michel, Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, who is also being linked with Brighton, and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca.

Pochettino is reported to have met Boehly for dinner on Friday night, ahead of Chelsea's final game of the campaign at home to Bournemouth on Sunday. The former Southampton manager then spoke with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, as well as co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali at meetings that took place across Monday and Tuesday.

Club Statement

Amicable parting of the ways

Chelsea's sporting directors issued a statement saying: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."

Pochettino, meanwhile, said: "Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history. The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."