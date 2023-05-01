Chelsea could announce the managerial appointment of Mauricio Pochettino by the end of the week, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After a dreadful season in the Premier League, Todd Boehly has to get this major decision right.

Chelsea manager news - Mauricio Pochettino

With Frank Lampard only appointed as an interim manager until the end of the campaign, Chelsea are in need of a new manager ahead of the summer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that talks would continue with Pochettino and have now entered the final stages of the process to hire the former Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The Blues haven't won a game since early March, including five losses on the bounce most recently, so it's clear to see that the appointment of Lampard hasn't steadied the ship.

Although the chance of being relegated is nearly impossible, the fact that the west London club aren't competing for the Champions League places is a disgrace for a club the size of Chelsea.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino is open to working with the current squad and has been impressed with the young talent he will be able to utilise.

A deal now appears to be close to completion, and Jones has now revealed that talks were only positive at the weekend.

There's been many complaints about Chelsea's performances from the fanbase, but there's no doubt Pochettino will have his side at least working for eachother.

Out of the top eight highest distance covered by a team in a single game in the Premier League since the 2013-2014 season, Pochettino has managed four of the sides - three games for Tottenham and one for Southampton.

What has Jones said about Pochettino?

Jones has suggested that it's 'very possible' that we see an announcement from Chelsea by the end of the week in regards to Pochettino being appointed as manager.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, it's very possible that we have an announcement this week. There were more meetings over the weekend. I haven't heard anything negative that's come out of that."

What's next for Chelsea?

The Blues face Arsenal in another difficult game in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Lampard's side now have little to play for, with qualifying for European football looking extremely unlikely.

Continuing to blend in new signings and give young players a chance to impress could be the way forward for Chelsea until the end of the season.

It's safe to say that Chelsea fans are unsure what their strongest side is, with multiple different managers this campaign trying alternative systems.

Chelsea also have to play Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Manchester United in their remaining fixtures, so the fans at Stamford Bridge can probably write off the rest of the term and look forward to the summer under Pochettino's guidance.