Manchester United could be looking to appoint a new manager in the near future, and according to talkSPORT, former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino would be interested in taking over at Old Trafford.

The Argentine coach was relieved of his duties on Tuesday evening and will now be on the hunt for a fresh challenge. Although Erik ten Hag is still in the hot seat for the Manchester club, his position isn't guaranteed after INEOS took over earlier this year. The investment group might be considering a change in the dugout heading into the 2024/2025 campaign.

Pochettino has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and it appears to be a challenge that would interest him.

Pochettino Interested in Man Utd Move

He has a relationship with INEOS

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein recently claimed that Pochettino already has a relationship with INEOS after he spoke to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team about the Nice job. The respected reporter adds that he believes he will be in the thinking for the United job.

TalkSPORT have now reported that if United were to push ahead with looking to convince Pochettino to join the Red Devils, the former Chelsea manager would be 'keen on a move' to Old Trafford. It's understood that the Manchester club are yet to make a decision on whether ten Hag will remain at United for the 2024/2025 season as it stands.

Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League statistics - Chelsea, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 6th= Losses 11 5th Goals scored 77 5th Goals conceded 63 11th xG 80.21 5th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 22/05/2024

Pochettino, described as an 'amazing' manager by Luton Town boss Rob Edwards, certainly showed during the second half of the season that he still has something to give in the Premier League. The Blues got off to a disappointing start but managed to drastically turn things around in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino has averaged 1.78 points per game during his time at Chelsea, and 1.77 in his Premier League career.

Man Utd Prioritising Move for Michael Olise

They face competition for his signature

INEOS and United will want to solve their managerial situation as soon as possible so all focus can turn to the summer transfer window. Ten Hag may stay or depart, but either way, they should be looking to come to a final decision before the market opens later this year.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise is a priority target for the Red Devils ahead of the summer. The Red Devils are likely to face competition to secure his signature, but they have a desire to at least find someone of his profile.

