Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will be doing all he can to turn things around at Stamford Bridge, but journalist Dean Jones has questioned one 'astonishing' decision made by the Argentine boss, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a tricky start to the season for the Blues, who have shown no signs of improving on last campaign's terrible performances.

Chelsea currently find themselves in 14th place in the Premier League with just one win all season - a home victory against struggling Luton Town. The west London club are struggling to even make Stamford Bridge a fortress, having lost their last two home games against Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa. Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT the owners may be running out of patience with Pochettino if he continues to fail to get a tune out of his players.

Interestingly, Chelsea have created 15 big chances in the Premier League this term, the fifth highest in the division, but have only managed to score five goals. New striker Nicolas Jackson has missed seven of those chances, which highlights the major issue at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are doing enough at the moment in terms of getting the ball into the right areas, but are failing to find the back of the net regularly enough to secure points on the board. The Blues have been linked with a January move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, but continuously signing players hasn't been the answer to their problems so far.

Nicolas Jackson vs Ivan Toney - 2022/23 statistics Player - Team 90s Goals per 90 Shots per 90 xG per 90 Goal-Creating Actions per 90 Ivan Toney - Brentford 32.8 0.61 2.65 0.57 0.24 Nicolas Jackson - Villarreal 17.8 0.67 2.3 0.45 0.79 All statistics per FBRef

Pochettino has made some questionable decisions during his Chelsea tenure in terms of team selection, with Levi Colwill lining up at left-back and Ben Chilwell playing a more advanced role in the side. Colwill is undoubtedly one of the brightest young talents in England at the moment, but playing him out of position might not be the smartest idea from Pochettino.

Pochettino has made an astonishing decision on £50m star - Dean Jones

Pochettino will certainly be feeling the pressure at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea are known for their lack of patience with managers. Last season alone, Graham Potter, Thomas Tuchel, and Frank Lampard all had spells in charge of the club.

Jones has now questioned one decision from Pochettino. The journalist claims that Chilwell being considered as an alternative to Mykhailo Mudryk in attack rather than as a left-back is 'astonishing'. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Pochettino clearly loves Colwill. It's more than just being a teacher's pet because Colwill is genuinely a very good player. But he's obviously looking for something here at left back that we probably didn't expect necessarily. I thought that he'd want somebody like Chilwell to play that role. But he doesn't. He wants Chilwell to be seen clearly as somebody that can challenge Mudryk for his position now. I find it astonishing, really, that Chilwell is basically now being considered as an alternative wide forward rather than a full-back, because that's not really where his strengths lie."

Chilwell signed for Chelsea for a fee of £50m from now-Championship side Leicester City after an impressive spell with the Foxes at left-back. To be utilising Chilwell in a more advanced role while deploying Colwill on the left-hand side of defence is an interesting decision from Pochettino, especially when you consider the wealth of talent he has at his disposal in attack.

Pochettino's position as Chelsea manager could be under threat

Managers have certainly been sacked for less in the past. Although the Blues invested heavily on young talent who need time to gel in the Premier League and in England, results simply have to improve on the pitch. Of course, Pochettino also needs time to implement his system and develop an understanding with his players, but the club are already making changes behind the scenes.

As per Sky Sports, Chelsea have terminated the contract of first-team coach Bruno Saltor, less than four months after the club announced that he would be working alongside Pochettino this season. Could this be early signs that Todd Boehly is seriously unimpressed with the work being done on the training ground and the results on the pitch?

No manager has been sacked so far in the Premier League, and Pochettino will be desperately hoping he isn't the first on the chopping block.

