Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has named a surprising player as the greatest footballer he has ever seen in his life. The Argentine coach has been fortunate enough to manage some of the biggest names in the sport during his time at the two London clubs and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite having led the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar while at the Parc des Princes, the USMNT team coach doesn't believe that any of the three superstars he worked with was the best he had come across, with that honour being reserved for one of their former PSG teammates.

Pochettino Names Marco Verratti As Greatest Player He Has Seen

The Italian midfielder was a staple in Paris for several years

Speaking to GOAL, Pochettino was asked to give one-word or phrase responses about certain players he had worked with during his career. One of the names included was Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, to which his former manager paid perhaps the biggest of compliments. On the 32-year-old, the Argentine stated:

"The greatest player that I saw in my life."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Verratti made 50 appearances under Mauricio Pochettino, scoring twice and grabbing seven assists.

Now playing for Qatari side Al-Arabi, Verratti has long been considered one of the most technically gifted midfielders in Italian history, but some have suggested his lifestyle may have prevented him from reaching even higher heights, with the playmaker known to smoke cigarettes and enjoy parties. Despite that, he has maintained his professionalism whenever criticised.

Pochettino Gives Perfect Description of Harry Kane

The England captain was one of several other names the coach was asked about