Mauricio Pochettino is officially taking over the USA men's national team as the new head coach after the U.S. Soccer Federation formally announced the hire on Tuesday, September 10. The announcement comes a few weeks after reports that Pochettino had verbally agreed to take the job.

"I'm so excited to be the new head coach of the US men's national team," Pochettino said in a pre-prepared video that was released on the TNT broadcast of the USA vs. New Zealand friendly match. "Massive opportunity ahead. I wish all the best to the boys in Cincinnati [vs. New Zealand]. See you soon."

The Argentinian instantly becomes the most high-profile manager in the history of the U.S. men's national team program, and the first Latin coach at the helm. With an impressive resumé that includes spells as coach of Tottenham Hotspur , Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea , the appointment of Pochettino is an ambitious one made with the men's 2026 FIFA World Cup in mind.

As the co-host of the 2026 event, the USA men's national team will be under pressure to capitalize on the unique opportunity presented by a World Cup on home soil. Pochettino will be expected to craft a team that can leave a strong enough impression to win new fans domestically and also help evolve the perception of American soccer around the globe.

It's a tall order for a coach taking on his first national team job in a new country where he needs to quickly get up to speed on the cultural differences that make American soccer unique. Plus, there will also be all the challenges that come with coaching at the international level with fewer matches and limited training time with the players.

Pochettino's predecessor was American Gregg Berhalter, who was fired after failing to guide the team out of the 2024 Copa América group stage with losses to Panama and Uruguay.

Pochettino Contract and Salary With Team USA

The manager is expected to be at the helm through the conclusion of the World Cup

The U.S. Soccer Federation pursued the biggest and best name available ahead of the biggest sporting event to hit American shores in 2026. And it is expected that U.S. Soccer spared no expense, and his salary and terms will be commensurate with Pochettino's coaching track record.

It remains to be seen how Pochettino's contract will compare with the $13 million annually he reportedly earned in his one season at Chelsea and with the $2.3 million which Berhalter earned as the U.S. coach for the USA's 2022 World Cup team. USA women's soccer national team coach Emma Hayes is reportedly at $1.6 million a year.

It's worth noting that the official U.S. Soccer press release announcing Pochettino's hire included details of outside contributions from donors who made the hire possible:

Pochettino’s appointment is supported in significant part by a philanthropic leadership gift from Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel and Founder of Griffin Catalyst. Additional support has been provided by Scott Goodwin, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Diameter, and several commercial partners. (U.S. Soccer Press Release)

There have been reports that Pochettino will be based out of Europe, from where he can visit the many American players who ply their trade in the top leagues there.

When Mauricio Pochettino Will Make US Debut

The new national team manager officially takes the reins in October

With contractual arrangements involving the U.S. Soccer Federation, Pochettino, and his former club Chelsea adding weeks to the hiring process, Pochettino missed the opportunity to lead the USMNT for the September 2024 friendlies against Canada and New Zealand. Despite rumors that he would be in Cincinnati for the match against New Zealand, Pochettino was not stateside at the time of the announcement.

Pochettino will not have to wait too long to get his chance. Next up on the U.S. Soccer calendar are two more friendlies during the October FIFA international break, including one against the Americans' regional archrivals.

The USA will first host Panama on October 12 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Tex. in a rematch of the 2024 Copa América group stage match which saw Panama come from behind to defeat a U.S. team reduced to 10 men due to an early red card to Tim Weah. That loss proved costly for the USMNT in its bid to qualify from the group stage, as well for Berhalter, who was fired just days later.

The second October match (on Oct. 15) will pit the USA against rivals Mexico in a match that will be played in Guadalajara. The Americans have won on Mexican soil just one time in 28 matches throughout their head-to-head series history: August 2012 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. So if Pochettino could somehow lead the USA to a victory in that game, it would make for a strong early statement.

After those two October friendlies, Pochettino will only have between 19–22 matches to work with on the FIFA international fixture schedule, depending on how far the USA can advance at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is not too far away.

USA Schedule through 2026 World Cup Date Match Competition Oct. 12, 2024 vs. Panama Friendly Oct. 15, 2024 at Mexico Friendly Nov. 11-19, 2024 Two QF matches TBD CONCACAF Nations League March 17-25, 2025 Two matches TBD CONCACAF Nations League Finals or Friendlies (if eliminated in QFs) June 2-10, 2025 Two matches TBD Friendlies June 14-July 6, 2025 Matches TBD CONCACAF Gold Cup Sept. 1-9, 2025 Two matches TBD Oct. 6-14, 2025 Two matches TBD Nov. 10-18, 2025 Two matches TBD March 23-31, 2026 Two matches TBD June 1-9, 2026 Two matches TBD Friendlies (World Cup tune-ups) June 11-July 19, 2026 Matches TBD 2026 FIFA World Cup