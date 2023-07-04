Chelsea endured a nightmare 2022/23 season.

The Blues inconceivably finished 12th in the Premier League, 45 points behind eventual winners Manchester City, and failed to end the campaign with silverware.

Mauricio Pochettino has been tasked with transforming Chelsea's fortunes in the 23/24 season.

The Argentine was announced as Chelsea's new manager in May. He signed a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

Pochettino was present at Chelsea's training ground in Cobham for the first time on Monday.

And he's already made a good impression among the club's staff.

Mauricio Pochettino hosts barbeque on first day at Chelsea

With players not starting to return until Tuesday, Pochettino took the opportunity to start getting to know his new colleagues.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Pochettino hosted a barbecue and invited Chelsea staff – both football and non-football – to join and get to know him and his backroom team.

The gesture went down well with a staff member, who is quoted as saying: "It was a great touch and a really good way for the head coach to introduce himself. It was very relaxed.”

The report adds that Pochettino puts a huge emphasis on creating a positive environment at work, with barbecues a common pre-season and post-season event during his time at Tottenham.

He even got a personalised barbeque with the inscription ‘he’s magic, you know’ on it, a reference to the chant that Tottenham fans sung for him.

Mauricio Pochettino: We need to work together

Pochettino spoke about the importance of having a good relationship with his staff in his first interview at Chelsea.

He told the club's official website: "It’s so important, and that is our philosophy we want to share here at Chelsea. I need to feel that you all are my staff, my people, and you need to feel I am your colleague. We need to work together, and all need to feel important.

"Football has changed in the last few years, it is important in every single area to have people with quality and the capacity to push us and myself to be better. We need leaders, not followers, in every single area and we will push every person to bring their best and give their best for the club."