Highlights Manchester United's future under Erik ten Hag remains uncertain, despite their FA Cup win.

Mark Goldbridge has criticised the potential appointment of Mauricio Pochettino to replace Ten Hag.

Pochettino's success at Spurs and style of play makes him appealing, but a lack of trophies could raise concerns.

Manchester United continue to keep Erik ten Hag in the dark over his future at the club amid reports that the Dutchman was set to be sacked at the end of the season, as he remains in the hotseat at Old Trafford for the time being. But with other managers being linked, United influencer Mark Goldbridge has scorned the potential appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as Red Devils boss - claiming that the Argentine 'still has the same issues' after being linked with the club two years ago.

Ten Hag endured a poor season at the Old Trafford helm in the season just gone, recording United's lowest ever Premier League finish in eighth, crashing out of the Carabao Cup at home to Newcastle United in the early rounds and, most embarrassingly of all, finishing bottom of their Champions League group that included Galatasaray and Copenhagen, failing to even qualify for the Europa League via a third-placed finish. But their FA Cup win over rivals Manchester City has bought Ten Hag extra time and that means that European football will come to Old Trafford next season, though his future remains unknown. And that has led to Goldbridge blasting the idea of bringing in recently sacked Chelsea boss Pochettino to come in and replace him.

Mauricio Pochettino: Transfer News Latest

The Blues boss is back on the managerial scrapheap

Pochettino was let go by the Blues despite finishing sixth in the league, with Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca becoming his replacement. It means the Argentine is on the market for free, and should United part ways with Ten Hag, he has been tipped to be in the race for the managerial role alongside others such as Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Frank.

Pochettino did earn a degree of success at Tottenham Hotspur despite failing to win a trophy by achieving regular Champions League football with the north London outfit, alongside getting to the final of the competition before coming unstuck against Liverpool - and the second half of last season at Chelsea did him favours in terms of his reputation.

But Goldbridge has made his feelings known by posting on X (formerly Twitter), stating that nothing has changed since Pochettino was linked with the job prior to Ten Hag's appointment. He said:

"It's all about opinion but 2 years ago 90% of people didn't want Poch at United and preferred Ten Hag. What's changed in 2 years? If anything his reputation has slid and the same issues remain."

Pochettino Could be a Good Signing for Manchester United

United should think long-term under the Argentine instead of instant success

The appointment of Pochettino wouldn't be the worst idea in the world, but having not won a trophy in his time in England, that does pose a degree of uncertainty for the Red Devils who are natural trophy hunters - evidenced by the fact that they have won trophies in each of their last two seasons under Ten Hag despite his two campaigns being somewhat tumultuous.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea statistics - Premier League ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 11 5th Goals scored 77 5th Goals conceded 62 =10th xG 80.18 5th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 07/06/2024

Tuchel would be the better appointment in regard to trophies, though Pochettino's style of play would massively suit United's current stars, and he does boast a pedigree of taking Tottenham into the top four and keeping them there - which, for United, is arguably more important than winning trophies at present as they look to lock-in for the long-term under new owners INEOS.

