Highlights Mauricio Pochettino left Chelsea by mutual consent shortly after the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League season, cutting short his two-year deal.

The Argentine will be back at Stamford Bridge on June 9, just weeks after leaving the Blues.

Pochettino is set to manage the 'World XI' at Soccer Aid event, which takes place at Chelsea's ground this year.

Mauricio Pochettino will be back at Stamford Bridge in less than three weeks despite agreeing to leave Chelsea by mutual consent. The Blues parted ways with their manager just days after the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League season, but he will be back in the dugout at their famous ground a lot sooner than expected.

The Argentine left Chelsea after just one season in charge, guiding them to sixth place in the league table after impressive form late in the campaign. Despite winning their final five Premier League matches in order to secure European qualification, the club have decided to go in a different direction after an end-of-season review.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino departs Chelsea with a 52.9% win percentage and an average of 1.8 points-per-match.

However, Stamford Bridge will welcome Pochettino back on June 9. This is a lot sooner than Chelsea supporters would have expected to see their departing boss back in charge of a team in the famous west London ground.

Mauricio Pochettino to Manage at Soccer Aid

He will be back in the Stamford Bridge dugout

It was already agreed before his shock departure from Chelsea that the 52-year-old would be managing the 'World XI' at Soccer Aid. The charity clash - which takes place every year - will be held at the Blues' home in 2024, meaning Pochettino hasn't yet managed his final game at the ground for the year.

The former Tottenham boss has been involved with Soccer Aid in the past, and he is set to manage Chelsea icon Eden Hazard. The Belgian's involvement in the match - as well as Blues legend Frank Lampard playing a part for the England XI - could mean many Chelsea fans show up to support their heroes.

It may be a chance for the Argentine to wave goodbye to those supporters as he wasn't afforded the chance in their final home game of the 2023/24 season as he was unaware he would be leaving at the time. According to the Daily Mail, Pochettino was told he was always welcome back at Stamford Bridge in the future, and he could also arrange a day to visit Cobham and say a proper farewell to the players.

Pochettino Says Goodbye to Chelsea

The boss penned a message to fans

It would appear there are no hard feelings between the club and their now former manager after they shook hands on his exit. Pochettino released a statement following the news of his departure, which read:

"Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity. The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

Chelsea are yet to find out if they will play Europa League football or if they will need to settle for the Conference League. It all depends on how Manchester United fare in the upcoming FA Cup final against their fierce rivals Manchester City. The sixth-place finish may not have been the expectation at the start of the season, but after spending the majority of the campaign in mid-table, Pochettino did well to turn fortunes around and secure a respectable position.