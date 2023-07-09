New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he plans to help his former player Dele Alli recover from his career decline.

The pair have a close relationship from their days working together at Tottenham Hotspur.

Pochettino was the man to hand Alli his Premier League debut back in 2015 against Manchester United, and the attacking-midfielder would go on to become one of the most exciting players in English football.

He oozed class under the Argentine coach and was responsible for some incredible goals, including one sensational effort against Crystal Palace which threw him into the limelight.

Alli’s startling decline since Pochettino’s Spurs departure

Under the guidance of Pochettino, Alli would score 55 goals and would provide 52 assists in 194 games.

But after the manager was relieved of his duties at Spurs in 2019, the midfielder became a shadow of the player that he once was.

He never recaptured that same vein of form under Jose Mourinho, Ryan Mason, Nuno Espirito Santo, or Antonio Conte, with just 26 goal contributions.

And in January 2022 Tottenham decided to part ways with Alli, with the player joining Everton in a move that could yet rise to a reported £40 million.

However, his fortunes then took another dip at the Merseyside club.

Alli would only make 13 appearances for the Toffees before being loaned to Besiktas in August of that same year.

His manager at that time, Frank Lampard, even told his player that he had to start training better if he was to rediscover his best form.

But Alli did not appear to follow that advice, with the now 27-year-old returning to Goodison Park after a difficult spell in Turkey.

He would score just three goals in 15 appearances, and was even booed by fans when substituted after 29 minutes against Şanlıurfaspor.

Pochettino reveals that he plans to help Alli recover

The latest chapter of Alli’s career concluded with Besiktas’ club president, Ahmet Nur Cebi, publicly criticising him.

“He was a player we were very excited about when he came,” he said, per the Daily Mail. “He won't come back. We didn't get what we expected from him. I hope he recovers as a human.”

And one man who wants to help him make that recovery is former boss Pochettino.

Now in charge of Tottenham’s London rivals Chelsea, the coach is facing a huge challenge in helping the Blues recover from a dismal 2022/23 season.

But at his first Chelsea press conference, Pochettino spoke about how despite all the work he is facing, he still wanted to set time aside to contact Alli.

“I hope to have some time to call and see because he is a great guy and I want to talk a little bit with him and hear,” he said, as quoted by The Mirror.

“I want to help him and see what is going on with him. He is still young.

“And for sure he has the mentality. Now it’s a long time since I spoke to him but I want to contact him again and see what is going on.”

A touch of class from the 51-year-old. No doubt that Alli will appreciate the assistance after all the recent trials and scrutiny.

Alli returns to Everton for pre-season

Premier League squads are now starting to return for pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with players being put through gruelling fitness regimes.

And Alli was spotted on an exercise bike at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground.

According to The Sun, Alli was one of the first senior players to return, which suggests that he is eager to get back to his best this campaign.

He will hope to catch the eye of his new boss Sean Dyche in Everton’s upcoming pre-season matches, which begin against Stade Nyonnais on Friday 14 July.