Highlights Pochettino criticises the media for treating Chelsea and Liverpool differently after recent losses.

Pochettino held "crisis talks" with Thiago Silva after the player's wife called for a change in management.

Pochettino's debut season with Chelsea has been worrying, with the team sitting in 11th place and facing potential replacement for him.

Mauricio Pochettino openly slammed the media for their varying treatment of Chelsea and Liverpool in the wake of the latter’s 3-1 loss to Arsenal, especially as his side had been scrutinised heavily after falling to a similar defeat at the hands of the Reds last week.

Ahead of his team’s FA Cup clash with Aston Villa, the Argentine tactician, who is now under major pressure in the Stamford Bridge dugout, spoke about the comparison in media treatment between his struggling Blues side and table-topping Liverpool.

Claiming that the spotlight wasn’t on Jurgen Klopp and his men after two defensive errors compounded them to a defeat, Pochettino stated, per Goal: "I am a coach, huh? A head coach and sometimes we can make a mistake but that is football, that happened and we need to keep moving and stay strong. I think we have very good group of players. [But] for different reasons, like I have explained, we are not performing in the way people expect and always when the expectation is different to the reality, it is difficult to get what you deserve. That is why the patience never arrived.

After losing against Liverpool, it was like: 'Massive, massive fail. Look at Chelsea, how bad'. And of course, they lose now, Liverpool, against Arsenal and I didn't hear anything about that there is a similar result when we played against Liverpool."

Pochettino holds ‘crisis talks’ with Thiago Silva after wife's jibe

Thiago's wife: 'It's time for change'

An important member of Pochettino’s ranks, Thiago Silva, found himself in deep water after his wife made a jibe at the boss after their 4-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers recently – and he addressed it, too, in his pre-match press conference.

Belle, Thiago’s wife, cryptically called for Pochettino to face the chop after Matheus Cunha’s hat-trick helped to inflict more damage on Chelsea’s position in the league table. On X (formerly Twitter), she posted and has since refused to delete: “It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late.”

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea’s star defender took the opportunity to iron out his wife’s jibe with his boss the following morning in what has been described as 'crisis talks' with, in his Aston Villa press conference, Pochettino stating:

“I’m not going to talk in the way we were talking. I think the important thing is he came and wanted to talk with me. And of course, he knows me after more than 10 years, [and] who I am. We are a very strong coaching staff and the way we operate. Of course, he came to talk and we talked and I think that was private. And that’s it. It’s a private thing to keep inside.”

Pochettino’s worrying debut season at Chelsea

Boss could be under fire

Things haven’t gone swimmingly since the former Tottenham Hotspur chief returned to manage in the Premier League with the west London. Sitting in 11th place in the table at the time of writing and extremely far off European qualification, the Blues board – in particular - will be to the brim with worry, with CaughtOffiside reporting that they are contemplating whether to replace him or not.

Pochettino’s comparison to Liverpool was very left field given how differently the two have performed. The Reds, led by Jurgen Klopp in the German’s final season, are sitting at the top of the summit having lost twice all season. Chelsea, under the guidance of the 51-year-old South American, have lost twice in the space of five days, taking their overall loss tally to 10.

Chelsea's 23/24 PL season - compared to Liverpool Team Chelsea Liverpool Position 11th 1st Wins 9 15 Draws 4 6 Losses 10 2 GD (GF/GA) -1 (38/39) 30 (52/22) Points 31 51 Win percentage (%) 39.13 65.22 All statistics per Premier League - correct as of 07/02/24

His start to his first season back in England's top flight is also awfully similar to that of Graham Potter's 31-game tenure in west London. At the same point during their respective reigns, Pochettino has just two extra wins to his name, while he also boasts a better win rate (45.16% vs 38.7%). Interestingly, both managers lost 11 matches in that period and had their side sitting in 11th place in the Premier League standings.