Highlights Mauricio Pochettino has slammed the behaviour of his Chelsea players following an argument over a penalty.

Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke were both adamant they should take the spot-kick despite regular taker Cole Palmer being on the pitch.

The Blues' manager has cleared up the situation, branding the incident as 'unacceptable'.

Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his frustration at Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke arguing over who should take a penalty as Chelsea thrashed Everton 6-0 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday. The duo attempted to convince usual penalty taker Cole Palmer to give up the ball with the scoreline sitting at 4-0.

The English youngster had already netted a first-half hat-trick, scoring with both feet and his head. Palmer is now level with Manchester City's Erling Haaland at the top of the goalscoring charts in England's top-flight with 20 goals, marking one of the best breakout seasons in Premier League history. He achieved this by slotting home the penalty after he and Conor Gallagher managed to get the ball back from a fuming Madueke.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer scored the earliest ever 'perfect' Premier League hat-trick against Everton, doing so inside the opening 29 minutes.

Youngster Alfie Gilchrist marked his substitute appearance by scoring his first senior goal for the west London club, while Jackson was the other man to get on the scoresheet as the forward beat Jordan Pickford with a well-timed volley in the first half.

The result leaves Chelsea just three points behind Newcastle in sixth place, but Pochettino has plenty of work to do to get all the players pulling in the same direction after the penalty disagreement. Full footage of the incident was broadcast by Sky Sports and it makes for embarrassing viewing for everybody associated with the Blues. Watch below:

Mauricio Pochettino Fumes at 'Childish Behaviour'

The boss confirmed Palmer as team's penalty taker

Speaking after the game, Chelsea's manager was quick to point out that Palmer is the team's designated penalty taker, commenting: "Who is the taker? If Palmer is on the pitch, he is the taker, from when he started playing."

Pochettino would then address the argument between Madueke, Jackson and Palmer. He expressed disappointment and claimed the situation has now been resolved after he spoke to the players:

"That is a shame. I can only apologise, and it's not going to happen again. I am going to be stronger and if they behave like kids, here it is impossible. After the unbelievable game we were playing, to be talking about this is a shame, and it is unacceptable."

From now on, it is expected that there will be no discussions on the pitch as to who will take the spot-kicks, especially when Palmer is on. The youngster has been exceptional for the Blues since he arrived from Manchester City, scoring nine times from 12 yards out.

Cole Palmer Addresses Penalty Incident

Younster is oozing confidence right now

The 21-year-old also commented on the situation following the match after he was firm on the pitch with his teammates trying to wrestle the ball from him. The midfielder said, per Fabrizio Romano:

"I’m the penalty taker. I wanted to take it so I took it. Everyone wants to take responsibility."

Palmer explained there were no hard feelings between the players involved after the match, as he continued to say: “We ended up laughing and joking about it, but the manager has spoken to us about it now.”

With the Blues now in contention for a Europa League spot, everyone will need to be pulling in the same direction as the club look to salvage a positive end to an otherwise underwhelming campaign at Stamford Bridge. Pochettino's men will have a brief disruption from Premier League action as they face Palmer's old club Man City in the FA Cup semi-final in their next game before heading to London rivals Arsenal in the league.