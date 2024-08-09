Highlights Mauricio Pochettino is in talks for managerial return, with the USMNT interested in securing former Chelsea boss.

Despite his recent Chelsea exit, Pochettino highly regarded as one of best available managers globally.

Pochettino may well be open to international management, amid links to the vacant USMNT and England positions.

According to reports, Mauricio Pochettino is now in talks over return to management with a shock new team. Indeed, it appears as though the former Chelsea boss could swap Premier League football for the interntioanl stage with the USMNT trying to land the Argentine.

The 52-year-old left the Blues in the summer by mutual agreement after a difficult season in which the West London outfit finished sixth. Although form had picked up in the latter stages of the campagin, both club and manager felt it was best to part ways this summer, with Enzo Maresca now in the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

Despite his struggles, Pochettino is still highly regarded and is one of the best out-of-work managers in the world right now. With that in mind, the United States national team are apparently ready to swoop.

Mauricio Pochettino USMNT's Top Target

Could replace Gregg Berhalter

Per reports from TalkSport, Pochettino is the United States' top candidate after Gregg Berhalter was fired in July. The national team struggled to impress at Copa America – crashing out at the group stage having picked up just three points from three games – and so his second term as coach was cut short 10 months after his return.

In the time since Berhalter left, there have been rumours that Jurgen Klopp could be a target amid past claims that he would be open to the international job. However, with the former Liverpool boss not aiming to rush back to work until July 2025, the vacant position with the USMNT appears to have arrived a little too soon.

This leaves Pochettino as one of the most desirable coaches on the market. It's claimed that the Argentine has been approcached by the United States. His stance on the potential offer remains to be seen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pochettino won 20 international caps for Argentine, between 1999 and 2002.

Pochettino potentially open to international managament

Also linked with England job

Having coached five club teams over the course of his career – Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea – Pochettino is yet to try his hand at international management. But it does seem as though this could be where his next opportunity awaits.

After all, beyond links to the US job, he is among the candidates to take over from Gareth Southgate with the England job. He has spoken about the prospect of working with the Three Lions before, saying:

"You never know what happens. I am open to everything."

On the links to England, he added: "If I were to be an international manager one day, I’d relish the opportunity to coach the England national team. I’ve heard that I’ve been considered for the job before, but I don’t know if there was any truth in it."

Going off these comments, it seems as though Pochettino certainly hasn't ruled out the idea of becoming an international coach. This may well explain why the USMNT feel as though it's worth appraching the ex-Chelsea manager. If they can land their target, it would be a major coup.