Highlights Mauricio Pochettino is open to taking on the potential Manchester United vacancy following his Chelsea departure.

Fabrizio Romano says the managerial situation at Old Trafford is "absolutely open" with Erik ten Hag's future uncertain.

Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna could succeed Pochettino at Chelsea, or contend with him for the United job.

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen on taking over as Manchester United manager this summer following his surprise Chelsea dismissal and renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano believes the Argentine is up for the challenge, should Erik ten Hag lose his job at Old Trafford. Romano has reported that the situation regarding current United boss Ten Hag remains "absolutely open" despite his future being in serious doubt.

Chelsea confirmed on Tuesday that the club would part ways with Pochettino after just one season in charge, in a move that received plenty of backlash from fans, players and pundits alike. Chelsea endured a rocky season under the former Tottenham Hotspur manager, but a resurgent end to the campaign saw the Blues seal a top-six finish and Europa League football after a season outside of European competition.

Despite his surprise axing, Pochettino is reportedly keen to dive straight back into the thick of it and views the potential Man Utd vacancy as his next Premier League challenge.

Old Trafford could be the manager's next destination after losing his job at Chelsea

Although Chelsea did not have the season they would have hoped for after spending so much money in previous transfer windows, things finally began to click for Pochettino after hovering around the mid-table places for much of the season. The West London club won their last five Premier League matches, which shot them above the likes of Man Utd and Newcastle United during the run-in as they crashed into the top six at the very end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea ended the season with five consecutive Premier League wins - the first time since March 2022 that they've done that,

The 52-year-old also gave a good account of himself against Man Utd this season, which may have helped to put himself in the frame for the possible vacancy. Despite a narrow defeat at Old Trafford earlier in the season, Chelsea responded with a dramatic 4-3 victory at Stamford Bridge, fuelled by the excellent Cole Palmer who was signed from Manchester City during Pochettino's reign.

Just as Chelsea began to look threatening, the club's owners have pulled the plug on the project under Pochettino in favour of a new manager to lead the team heading into the 2024/25 campaign. However, Pochettino does not plan on sitting still. Speaking to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano says Pochettino is "ready for any opportunity" with the Man Utd job a possibility.

He said:

"As for Pochettino, he is open for a new chapter, and he feels absolutely ready for any opportunity. "Despite reports of Pochettino being appreciated by some key figures at INEOS, there is nothing to say on Manchester United now for Pochettino. "But in general, the Erik ten Hag situation remains absolutely open and he’s not sure of staying at the club, I can confirm that.”

Chelsea Target 'Given Green Light' To Replace Pochettino at Chelsea

The Blues are ready to make a bold appointment following Pochettino's departure

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has reportedly accepted an approach from Chelsea with a view to taking on the job at Stamford Bridge left vacant by Pochettino, following his incredible season with the Tractor Boys. Ipswich overcame Leeds United to snatch the second automatic promotion spot to the Premier League, ending the club's 22-year wait for a return to the top flight.

The 38-year-old, who has been in his first managerial job at Ipswich since 2021, has given the "green light" for Chelsea to accelerate their approach. However, McKenna is also understood to be a leading candidate to take over at Man Utd and could end up in a battle with Pochettino for the Old Trafford hotseat.

