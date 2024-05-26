Highlights Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United remains uncertain despite the team's brilliant win in the FA Cup final.

It has been reported that United have held talks with both Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Frank over the manager's job at Old Trafford.

Pochettino left Chelsea last week, while Frank is currently the Brentford manager and has been since 2018.

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Thomas Frank and Mauricio Pochettino as they weigh up their next move regarding the managerial position at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's future remains uncertain, despite United brilliantly winning the FA Cup at Wembley.

Reports emerged last week that Ten Hag would lose his job regardless of the outcome of Saturday's derby, but the reality is that it was not so clear-cut. United will conduct an end-of-season review this week, with Ten Hag's future expected to dominate the agenda. United will want to take a decision on the Dutchman's future soon, so that they can begin planning for the 2024-25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag is only the fourth manager to win trophies in successive seasons with Manchester United. The others are Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Matt Busby and Ernest Magnall.

There is no getting away from the fact that United underperformed in three of the four competitions they competed in this season. United finished eighth in the Premier League, failed to make it through to the Champions League knockout phase, and were thrashed by Newcastle in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Pochettino and Frank also had mixed seasons. Pochettino endured a turbulent first few months in charge of Chelsea but appeared to have steadied the ship by the end of the campaign, only for the surprise announcement of his departure to arrive 48 hours after the Premier League's final weekend.

Frank, meanwhile, kept Brentford up for a second season but could not inspire a repeat of their maiden campaign in the top flight, as they tallied 20 fewer points than they did in 2022-23 to finish 16th. So, with United weighing up all three managers, which coach had their side performing the best?

United vs Chelsea vs Brentford 2023/24 Stats

Chelsea's attack better but United edge it in defence

Comparing Ten Hag's season with Frank's and Pochettino's yields no objective conclusions, given the differing resources available to each manager. Chelsea and United will always expect to outperform Brentford, despite Chelsea finishing below their West London neighbours in 2023.

Notwithstanding that, Chelsea had better stats than both United and Brentford in plenty of regards. Chelsea had more shots, more shots on target and scored more goals than Brentford and United across the Premier League season. Chelsea scored 77 goals, while Brentford and United managed just 56 and 57 respectively.

United vs Chelsea vs Brentford - 2023-24 Premier League United Brentford Chelsea Shots 376 353 406 Shots on target 193 172 215 Goals 57 56 77 Conversion rate 15.16% 15.86% 18.97% Chances created 401 295 37 Passing accuracy 82.72% 76.63% 87.47% Clean sheets 9 7 8 Goals conceded 58 65 63

In terms of chance conversion, Chelsea again came out on top with 18.97 per cent to Brentford's 15.86 per cent and United's 15.16 per cent. Chelsea also had greater passing accuracy across the campaign, with an 87.47 per cent success rate compared with 82.72 per cent for United and 76.63 per cent for Brentford.

One area that United came out on top in is chance creation. The Red Devils created 401 chances across the course of the campaign, compared with 371 for Chelsea and 295 for Brentford. Defensively, while being far from impressive, United outperformed Chelsea and Brentford in a couple of key metrics.

United conceded 58 goals, while Chelsea and Brentford shipped 63 and 65 respectively. United also kept more clean sheets than the other two teams, with nine, compared to seven for Brentford and eight for Chelsea.

Fighting Talk from Ten Hag

Boss came out punching after FA Cup final

After getting his hands on the FA Cup - a second trophy in two years - Ten Hag produced a brilliant soundbite in response to intense speculation surrounding his future. It would have been impossible for him not to have noticed The Guardian's report on the eve of the final that said his fate had already been decided by Ineos, United's new minority owners and sporting decision-makers.

"Two trophies in two years is not bad. Three finals in two years is not bad. I'm not satisfied with it. We have to do better. "If they don't want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do."

Ten Hag's situation bears similarities to the one compatriot Louis van Gaal found himself in eight years ago. Van Gaal was sacked just two days after United beat Crystal Palace to win the FA Cup, with Jose Mourinho confirmed as his replacement.

There is no doubt that Ten Hag retains the support of a larger proportion of United fans than Van Gaal did. At the time of Van Gaal's axing, the problems behind the scenes at United were not as widely known as they are now, and the Dutchman was simply viewed as having underperformed, with United playing dour football and missing out on Champions League qualification.

Supporters who are of sound mind now know that there are a number of contributing factors to United's struggles, and that the manager may not entirely be to blame. It is now down to Ineos to decide whether Ten Hag has shown enough to suggest he can be the person to lead United to success under the right circumstances.