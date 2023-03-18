Tottenham Hotspur owner Daniel Levy could 'win back the fanbase' by reappointing Mauricio Pochettino, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Pochettino was a fan favourite at Hotspur Way and he may have felt unfortunate to have been relieved of his duties at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino was sacked as Spurs manager back in 2019, with Jose Mourinho appointed as his replacement, as per Sky Sports.

The report details the exceptional job the 51-year-old did at Tottenham, after he guided them to top-four finishes in four out of the five seasons he was in the hotseat, whilst also reaching their first Champions League final.

Former Spurs striker Gary Lineker expressed his concern about Pochettino being sacked at the time, stating that they'd struggle to find a better replacement. He said: "He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years. Good luck with finding a better replacement....ain’t gonna happen."

A few years later, Lineker may have been proven right, as it's understood that Levy could be interested in hiring Pochettino once again.

If Spurs are keen on appointing Pochettino, they may need to act fast with other clubs interested in the Argentinian manager. According to talkSPORT, Chelsea have earmarked Pochettino as a potential successor to Graham Potter in the future.

What has Jones said about Pochettino?

When discussing the prospect of Spurs reappointing Pochettino, Jones has suggested that it could 'win back the fanbase'. ,

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He might do. It's the easiest appointment to make. It would win back the fanbase, it convinces some players to stay or stick things out a little longer.

But, there are also other things to take into consideration."

Should Antonio Conte be sacked by Spurs?

Judging solely on the Premier League table, it might be slightly harsh for Spurs fans to be calling for the sacking of Conte.

The Lilywhites remain in the Champions League places, but after being knocked out of all cup competitions already, they look set to continue their trophyless run.

Spurs fans will be desperate to see their club win a trophy, and if Conte is unable to deliver that, then it could be time for Levy to explore other options.

Despite being fourth in the table, only Fulham have lost more games than Spurs in the top half of the Premier League. With just three draws to their name this campaign, as per FBref, it's been all or nothing under Conte this season.