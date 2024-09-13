For the first time, new U.S. men’s national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino addressed the media in New York City on Friday. It didn't take long for his smile and warmth to light up the room.

Pochettino took questions for the better part of an hour, alongside U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone, sporting director Matt Crocker and CEO JT Batson. Those three individuals led the process to identify, court and ultimately get the deal done for Pochettino.

A lot of ground was covered in the press availability: from why Pochettino was interested in the job, to the inner workings of the deal, and most importantly, what’s next and how he plans to elevate the U.S. national team.

Below are the key takeaways from Pochetttino's first remarks as USMNT manager.

Why did Pochettino Take the USMNT Job?

Pochettino has never managed internationally. After high-profile jobs at Southampton, Tottenham, PSG and Chelsea, he had plenty of options to stay on the club side of things.

For the U.S., the courtship of a top manager like Pochettino was never going to be easy. But following several in-person meetings in Barcelona, both sides were convinced it was a perfect match and an agreement was reached.

“Why did I take the job? There are too many reasons,” Pochettino said. “It’s a great opportunity for our coaching staff because we really believe, that’s the most important thing. We really believe we can do something good.”

Crocker added: “I had the easy bit: Identify the best coach.”

Pochettino also pointed to the three people around him on that stage — Crocker, Batson and Parlow Cone — and said they were big reasons why he committed to the USMNT.

“I am happy,” he said with a smile to the trio on stage with him, “and I hope you are happy, too.”

Coming to an agreement with Pochettino wasn’t the only contract that needed to be sorted. A complete exit from his Chelsea contract also needed to be executed.

Pochettino was let go by the English club in May, but Chelsea were still paying him per the terms of his deal. To officially take over with the USMNT, there was paperwork that needed to be resolved. But with the European transfer window coming to a close at the same time that the Pochettino deal was reached, Chelsea obviously had their own priorities, creating a delay.

“Chelsea could not have been more positive and constructive through this,” Batson said. “We were running up against the transfer window, everyone [at Chelsea] had to prioritize that. And it turns out that after the transfer window, everyone who works on that goes on vacation. Not the most helpful for speed, but Chelsea deserves a lot of credit for their work to ensure this deal came to life.”

Lack of competitive games? Poch isn’t worried

The biggest issue facing Pochettino from the very start is the lack of high-level, competitive matches between now and the 2026 World Cup.

As host nation, the USMNT automatically qualified, and will not be participating in World Cup qualifying matches. The Copa América is also now in the rearview mirror, with a group-stage elimination erasing potential meaningful knockout matchups in the competition and ultimately resulting in the firing of former coach Gregg Berhalter.

The only competitive matches remaining will be the CONCACAF Nations Leagues and Gold Cup. And with World Cup qualifying happening all over the globe, plus the Nations League in Europe, it won’t be easy to consistently schedule matches against top opponents during every single international window.

“When I was a player with Argentina, whether it was a Copa America, World Cup or friendly? It was all the same,” Pochettino said. “It was to go, show you are the best, win the game for your country. That’s what it means to be competitive.”

As for time, there are only 10 international windows remaining between now and the World Cup kicking off in less than two years. That's more than enough for Pochettino to get his message across, according to the new manager.

“Everyone thinks there’s not enough time to prepare. What I want to tell you, I’m on the opposite side. It’s enough time. I do not want to make an excuse and I don’t want to create an excuse for the players to say there’s not enough time to buy into the new philosophy.”

Pochettino on Culture and Style

Particularly at his height with Tottenham, Pochettino’s best teams were known for fitness, bravery and mentality.

Those pillars can be found across any game model, but Pochettino didn’t reveal too many specifics about his tactics at the moment.

“We are flexible,” Pochettino said. “We’re a coaching staff that wants to play good football. To convince our fans to join us. The aesthetic is important. We want to play nice football, attacking football.”

Part of why there aren’t a ton of specifics yet is because the staff wants to shape the game model with the players.

“What’s most important now is to find an idea that fits everyone,” Pochettino said.

An inextricable ingredient in that mix is an improved culture. Star winger Christian Pulisic urged Pochettino to change the culture after the USMNT suffered a disappointing 1-1 draw with New Zealand this week.

“What does culture mean? What does our philosophy mean? It’s difficult to describe that in words,” Pochettino said. “In that case, Christian was really frustrated after a game. It’s normal, he was disappointed about the result and performance.”

Fresh Slate for Every USMNT Player

One way to continue building the culture is to have the entire player pool pulling in the same direction and making sure all players feel they have a chance to break into the team with positive performances.

Pochettino spoke directly to all the players in the USMNT pool at the beginning of his press conference.

“Not only the players in Europe, not only the players who play here in MLS — to every single player around the world — we are going to pay attention,” Pochettino said. “The door is open. It’s only about who performs and who can show they can join the national team. That’s one of our first ideas we want to translate to the players. If they perform, we are going to be there watching.”

Pochettino Is Thinking Big

Lastly, Pochettino is not putting any ceilings on the group. It’s a refreshing ambition.

The USMNT reached the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. They have made it to the quarterfinals once in the last 90 years: at the 2002 World Cup. Expectations and hopes are high that the team can raise the bar as the host nation in 2026.

“We need to believe we can win,” Pochettino said. “Not win just a game, but to win the World Cup.”

Pochettino has less than two years to shape the team and get this group playing in the way he envisions. That ambition can only be achieved with belief.

“If I had to pick only one word, it would be: Believe,” Pochettino said.