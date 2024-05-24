Highlights Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Manchester United job following his Chelsea departure, despite a good run of form.

Journalist, Jason Burt suggests Pochettino would "love" the United job if offered to him.

Pochettino's track record of lifting teams into the top four makes him a strong candidate for Old Trafford.

Mauricio Pochettino has only been out of a job for less than 72 hours after his Chelsea spell came to a ceremonious end despite a strong run of form at the end of the season. And that has seen him linked with the Manchester United job already with Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford looking bleak - with journalist Jason Burt stating that Pochettino would "love" the United job should it be offered.

Pochettino took over Chelsea last summer and despite a less-than-desirable first six months at Stamford Bridge, the Blues only lost three Premier League games in 2024; with two of those being away at eventual top-three finishers Liverpool and Arsenal. Turning the club's fortunes around in the final few weeks of the campaign with five straight wins, the Blues finished sixth in the Premier League and should Manchester City beat local rivals United in Saturday's FA Cup final, it will mean Europa League football will be at Stamford Bridge next season - unthinkable after the festive period. But Pochettino won't be at the helm and with United registering an interest, the Argentine could well move on to Old Trafford for his next job.

Mauricio Pochettino: Manchester United Latest

The Argentine has been linked with the United job

Speaking on Sky Sports on Friday morning, Burt stated that whilst names such as Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna have all been linked, Pochettino's availability makes him a top candidate and as a result, he would "love" the Old Trafford job. He said:

“There are two types of manager on the list. They’ve obviously got the more experienced manager in Mauricio Pochettino, and Thomas Tuchel who have managed the big clubs before, have been in charge before and know the situation. “Then, you’ve got Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna - you’re bringing in much more potential that might fit in a little bit more with the structure. Those two names have been mentioned to me.

Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League statistics, 2023/24 - Chelsea divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 11 5th Goals scored 77 5th Goals conceded 63 12th xG 80.21 5th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 24/05/2024

“Pochettino would certainly love the job and has been talked about in the past, and suddenly his availability makes him a candidate. “Tuchel is a bit more of an outsider, United have known for some time that he is leaving Bayern Munich. He definitely wants the United job, but I’m not 100% sold that United have him high on their list at the moment. What is really interesting is that the Chelsea situation has suddenly concentrated minds at United.”

The Argentine has excelled at getting teams into the Champions League

Pochettino is clearly an experienced manager at this level having guided Tottenham to four-straight top four finishes. from 2015 to 2019, alongside his impressive stint at Southampton that saw him get the gig in north London and, of course, this season at Chelsea.

The Blues have been extremely similar to Manchester United in terms of being almost like-for-like clubs in the Premier League in recent years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino has never finished in the bottom half of the Premier League in any of his full seasons as a manager.

Both have formerly witnessed heavy-hitting success in the Premier League, but the duo have lost their way slightly in recent seasons - and a new United boss is expected to lift them back into the top four with a season of strong recruitment and continuity.

Pochettino has overseen that before. Dubbed "exceptional" by Paris Saint-Germain star Marquinhos, Tottenham had struggled to nail down a consistent boss after Harry Redknapp had dragged them into the top four, and with a spate of Europa League finishes, Pochettino's excellence saw them become a regular Champions League outfit; which United will hope he can repeat should he land the job in the north west.

Related Ten Hag 'Not Sure' of Man Utd Stay With Pochettino 'Ready' The Argentine will leave Chelsea this summer and is ready for a new challenge after being linked to the Manchester United job.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-05-24.