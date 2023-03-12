Tottenham Hotspur reappointing Mauricio Pochettino would ‘definitely do down well’ with the club’s supporters, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Current manager Antonio Conte appears to be coming towards the end of his underwhelming reign in north London, sparking speculation over who could replace him.

Tottenham Hotspur news – Pochettino

According to Football.London, Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel are leading the race to succeed Conte should he depart Tottenham over the coming months.

The Italian tactician’s contract at Hotspur Way is due to expire at the end of the current campaign, although Spurs do have the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Conte admitted in his post-match press conference following the goalless draw with AC Milan that he and the club will ‘make a decision’ on his future after the season has ended.

“I have a contract with Tottenham and Tottenham know very well my thoughts. At the end of the season, we meet and then make a decision,” revealed the 53-year-old.

Pochettino, who won Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, remains a firm fans’ favourite among the Spurs faithful thanks to his largely successful five-year stint at the club between 2014 and 2019.

What has O’Rourke said about Pochettino?

When asked if bringing Pochettino, 51, back would redeem Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in the eyes of some supporters, O’Rourke told GMS that he believes it would.

He said: “I think it would. It would go down well with Spurs fans, and they would see Daniel Levy maybe swallow his pride by going back to Pochettino, where they had such great success before.

“Obviously, Spurs fans are crying out for silverware, they didn't win any under Pochettino before, but I think he would be a popular choice.

“And as I said, maybe they'll get a manager who's got a point to prove and end that long wait for silverware, and that would definitely go down well with all those Spurs fans.”

Who else could Tottenham appoint?

As previously stated, Tuchel has been named as a possible candidate to take the Tottenham job, and he would continue a recent tradition of ex-Chelsea bosses making the switch to Spurs.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail have claimed that Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has admirers at the club, while Eintracht Frankfurt boss Olivier Glasner is another candidate.

Cooper has done a magnificent job at the City Ground by getting Forest promoted and then dragging them away from the Premier League relegation zone, and Glasner led Frankfurt to Europa League glory last season.

Only time will tell who Tottenham have in charge next term, but patience is certainly running out with Conte and Levy.