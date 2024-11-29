Given the way Chelsea have spiralled out of control in recent years, it’s easy for fans to reminisce about the good old days. Naturally, for many, this would bring memories of José Mourinho’s dominance or Carlo Ancelotti’s short yet memorable reign. Perhaps even Roberto Di Matteo’s magical run to secure the club’s first-ever Champions League title.

Considering their current struggles, these glorious moments aren’t the only ones fans might yearn for. Some might even welcome back less-celebrated names who have brought a measure of stability and success.

One such figure is Maurizio Sarri, who became a maverick personality overnight with his chain-smoking habits, clashes with players, and a whirlwind season of relative success. The Italian is one of the best managers in history to have never actually played football professionally before jumping into the hotseat. During his solitary campaign at Stamford Bridge, Sarri guided the Blues to a Carabao Cup final and a Europa League triumph. Yet, despite these achievements, he returned to Italy after just one year—a decision he later admitted was one of his bigger mistakes.

Related Ranking the 8 Best Managers Who Never Played Professional Football From the Premier League to the World Cup, some coaches have achieved incredible success without kicking a ball.

Sarri Opens Up About Chelsea Regret

The Italian wishes he didn't leave Stamford Bridge when he did

Speaking to The Sun in the years after his departure, Sarri revealed there was the option for him to stay at Chelsea, which is something he would go on to regret not doing. The Italian stated:

"I could have stayed at Chelsea. I wanted to come back to Italy because the situation at Chelsea was not easy. In that period Abramovich was not allowed to go to England. I only saw him at games abroad. We had some telephone calls but not very often. "My point of reference was only Marina. There wasn’t a sporting director so the situation was not so clear. So I wanted to come back to Italy but it was a mistake. It would have been better to stay there. I was a little worried about the situation with Chelsea, the situation inside the club. It was not clear."

Despite having found success at Napoli prior to his Chelsea move, it was another Serie A giant that Sarri now had his eyes on - a move he would ultimately be granted.

"I asked Marina if it was possible to go back to Italy and Marina asked for some money from Juventus to set me free," the 65-year-old revealed. "They said if I wanted to stay at Chelsea it was possible. But at the end of the season with Chelsea it was a good experience and good results.

"We got third place in the Premier League table, reached the final of the Carabao Cup and won the Europa League. We played a lot of good matches."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maurizio Sarri would manage a win rate of 63.5% at Chelsea.

Related West Ham Considering Hiring 'One of the Best Coaches in Europe' A disappointing 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the weekend has placed Julen Lopetegui under increased scrutiny.

Sarri's Career After Chelsea

The Italian would enjoy some success back in Italy but it wouldn't last

After leaving Chelsea in June 2019, Sarri returned to Italy, where he took charge of Juventus. His tenure at the Old Lady began with high expectations, and he led the team to win the Serie A title in the 2019-2020 season, marking the club's ninth consecutive league championship and the first of his entire managerial career. However, despite the domestic success, Sarri's time at Juventus was marked by mixed performances, particularly in the UEFA Champions League, where they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Lyon. He would be replaced by Andrea Pirlo, who would fare much worse, only adding to the impressive nature of his predecessors' achievements.

Following the disappointing end to the season, Sarri was dismissed in August 2020, just days after winning the league title. He then took over at Lazio in July 2021, where he aimed to restore the club’s competitive edge. Under his management, Lazio showed signs of improvement, finishing fifth in Serie A in the 2021-2022 season and qualifying for the UEFA Europa League. Sarri's tactical approach, characterised by a more attack minded system than is commonplace in Italy, started to yield positive results, culminating in a second-place finish in the 2022-2023 season, albeit 16 points behind eventual champions Inter.

There would be no repeat the following year however, as the I Biancocelesti began to tumble down the table. Despite having some stock from his previous good work, the cigarette smoking manager would be let go from his duties in March, as Lazio finished the season in seventh, 13 points worse off than the previous season. Sarri is yet to make a return to management since.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 29/11/2024