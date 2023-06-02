Mauro Icardi has enjoyed a highly successful football career.

The Argentine started his career at Barcelona and has gone on to play for the likes of Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

He's earned an extraordinary amount of money over the past decade and he has now decided to splash out on the world's most expensive car.

Mauro Icardi buys the world's most expensive car

Icardi appears to have recently purchased the Rolls Royce Boat Tail and has shown off the car on his Instagram page.

The 30-year-old posted two images of him sitting in the car alongside the caption: 'Futuristic'.

According to AS, the car boasts a 6.5-liter V12 naturally aspirated engine and has 1,813 exclusive parts.

It features plush leather seats and curtains adorning its windows, while its interior resembles yacht craftsmanship.

It has a portable kitchen and features a refrigerator specifically designed to store champagne.

Only three of them exist in the world with each car individually customized, making them completely unique from one another.

So how much has Icardi paid for the car? It's believed to cost north of $23 million, making it by far the most expensive car in the world.

How has Icardi performed in the 2022/23 season?

Icardi has spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Galatasaray from Paris Saint-Germain.

The striker has thrived in the Turkish League.

He is currently the second top goalscorer in the league for 2022/23, having hit the back of the net 21 times in just 23 games.

His form in front of goal means Galatasaray need just one point from their final two games to be crowned Turkish champions for the 24th time.

It remains to be seen where he will be playing his football next season but Galatasaray fans will no doubt be hoping he can sign for the club on a permanent basis.