Mauro Icardi has gone viral after the forward produced one of the worst misses of all time during Galatasaray's match against Istanbulspor on Tuesday night. It's a moment he won't want to see again anytime soon as he managed to miss what could have been the most straightforward finish ever.

The moment occurred in the first half of the contest after Galatasaray won a penalty. Kerem Akturkoglu stepped up to take the spot kick and on any ordinary day, you'd have seen him have a crack on goal. Things were different against Istanbulspor, though, and once the referee blew the whistle for the penalty to commence, the winger simply laid it off to his left-hand side.

It was the slightest of touches, and it gave Icardi the perfect opportunity to run through the defence and find himself standing almost directly in front of goal with the ball at his feet. Expecting Akturkoglu to shoot from the spot, Istanbulspor's goalkeeper, David Jensen, had already dived to his right, leaving the former Inter Milan man with a completely open goal.

All he had to do was side-foot it into an empty net. Well, he didn't. Instead, the forward made a real mess of things and got it all wrong as he tried to side-foot the ball home, but instead somehow failed to hit the target. It instead sailed wide of the left-hand post, and he immediately threw his head into his hands. Check it out below.

Not pretty, is it? Luckily, he more than made up for it less than 10 minutes later when he did manage to hit the back of the net and break the deadlock for the Turkish side.

How has Mauro Icardi's time at Galatasaray gone so far?

Aside from that terrible miss, Icardi has been almost perfect since joining Galatasaray. First on loan last year, the Italian was in scintillating form for the club and managed to score 23 goals in 26 games for them throughout the last campaign. The impressive spell convinced them to make the move a permanent one this summer, and he's picked up where he left off.

With 10 goals in 11 games so far this season, he's scoring at an exceptional rate and could be one of the best players to have played for Galatasaray in years. Once considered one of the finest forwards in world football, Icardi had a couple of less-than-stellar years in France at Paris Saint-Germain.

Having initially joined PSG on loan from Inter Milan, where he was exceptional, he had a cracking first season in Ligue 1, but a disappointing further two years once he joined them on a permanent deal saw his reputation in the game take a bit of a hit. All of a sudden, approaching his 30s, he wasn't the sought-after commodity he once was, but he's done an excellent job rejuvenating his career with Galatasaray so far, even if his miss against Instanbulspor is one of the very worst we've seen.

Here's how Icardi's time in Turkey has shaped up so far:

Mauro Icardi's Galatasaray stats Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 26 23 7 2023/24* 11 10 1 Total 37 33 8

*2023/24 season is still ongoing