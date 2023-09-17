Highlights Mauro Icardi's bullet header in Galatasaray's victory over Samsunspor was a thing of beauty, showcasing his superb skill and movement.

Galatasaray's win moved them to the top spot in the Turkish league, thanks in part to Icardi's strong start to the season with five goals in four league games.

Although Icardi has faced controversies off the pitch, Galatasaray hope that he can put them behind him and focus on his undeniable talent.

We've all heard commentators talk about a bullet header when sat in the gantry. It is a thing of beauty, and something Mauro Icardi took to a new level for Galatasaray in their victory over Samsunspor yesterday evening.

The moment came in the 67th minute, with the match finely poised at 3-2. Hakim Ziyech, on loan from Chelsea, unleashed a thunderous shot from just outside the box. Icardi latched onto the ball and superbly flicked his head to it, making it unstoppable for any 'keeper to save. Ziyech's shot registered a whopping 112 km/h, which makes the Argentinian's effort all the more impressive.

Icardi's movement is first class. He anticipates Ziyech's shot and darts towards the near post and flicks it to the far corner, clipping the post on its way in. In real time, it is almost impossible to see Icardi's touch, such is the verocity of the initial shot from the Moroccan international. We can safely say this will be the best headed goal all season.

Mauro Icardi's 22/23 stats Appearances 26 Goals 23 Assists 8 Minutes Played 2,005

Galatasaray move top of Turkish league

Galatasaray's win over Samsunspor moved them to top spot, ahead of Jonjo Shelvey's Rizespor on goal difference. The Turkish giants won the league last season for the 23rd time. It's no surprise they are favourites to make it 24 this season. Galatasaray have built a strong team, with Icardi arriving permanently, in addition to the signings of Wilfried Zaha and Angelino in the summer.

Icardi has made a strong start this season, scoring five goals in the first four league games. In all competitions this season, he has notched eight goals in as many games. The striker is adored by the Turkish champions, and for good reason. He scored an impressive 23 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions while on loan last season. The form he showed for Galatasaray last campaign made them desperate to sign him permanently.

Controversy often follows Icardi

Icardi is a fabulous player. However, his controversies off the pitch have led to the world's top sides deciding to steer clear of his signature. While at Inter Milan, he berated his teammates in the media, complaining about a lack of service. "In 10 matches I've received four chances to score, and I've taken three. I think that is a good average." Inter Milan's manager at the time Roberto Mancini then made the decision to leave the striker on the bench for the following game against AS Roma. A game they won 1-0. Mancini said the decision was tactical.

Video: Icardi's goal from Ziyech's cross

Icardi hit the news for all the wrong reasons during his time in Italy when he met Wanda Nara. They developed a relationship which was controversial, given she was married to Maxi Lopez at the time. Icardi was bought by Inter Milan in 2013, and later that season, his side faced Lopez' Sampdoria, shortly after Icardi's relationship with Nara hit the media. Lopez was understandably furious, and refused to shake Icardi's hand in the pre-match ceremony. This led to the Italian media calling the match 'the Wanda derby.'

The two met again two years later when Inter played Torino, and Lopez once again refused to shake Icardi's hand. Nara and Icardi were married for nine years in what was a wild marriage. The pair finally called time on their relationship last year. Galatasaray will hope that Icardi's controversies are behind him, and he can focus on his undoubted ability.