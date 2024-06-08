Highlights The Boston Celtics were victorious in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, taking a 1-0 series lead in dominant fashion.

Boston's center core of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford played a wonderful game, courtesy of Dallas' front-court lacking in skill with their perimeter defense.

Porzingis' and Horford's ability to stretch out to the three-point line was not handled well by Dallas' centers, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II.

The Boston Celtics took an early series lead over the Dallas Mavericks after Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals in the TD Garden. Jaylen Brown showed that his incredible run that led to receiving Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors carried over into their championship series, Jayson Tatum played a well-rounded game to make up for not shooting the ball as efficiently as he's used to, and the two-headed monster of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday wreaked havoc defensively.

Somehow, the biggest star of the night from the Celtics' side was their center, Kristaps Porzingis, who returned from an injury he sustained in Game 4 of the Celtics' first-round series against the Miami Heat.

Porzingis was sensational in his first game in over a month, scoring a game-high 18 first-half points. Though there was a slight scare where the Mavericks brought the Celtics' previous 29-point lead all the way down to eight, Boston turned the afterburners back on to take control of the game until the final buzzer sounded, winning by a score of 107-89.

Along with Porzingis, the Celtics' 38-year-old veteran center, Al Horford, contributed in several different areas. Horford knocked down two three-pointers to end with 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds and denied two shots in the victory. A large part of the reason why these two big men were so successful on the offensive end came from Dallas' deficiencies when it comes to defending the three-point line from their front-court.

Two of the most impactful players in the Mavericks' improbable run to the Finals are two centers, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II. Gafford's main draw for Dallas is his ability to help with their interior presence on both offense and defense, acting as both a valuable lob threat and an athletic shot-blocker.

As for Lively II, the rookie who was taken with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is also used for a lot of the same reasons. Another commonality between Lively II and Gafford is that they are slightly slow-footed when guarding out towards the three-point line, something that could spell doom for the Mavericks.

Daniel Gafford & Dereck Lively II Stats - 2023-24 Regular Season Category D. Gafford D. Lively II PTS 11.2 8.8 REB 6.9 6.9 BLK 1.9 1.4 TS% 76.9% 72.8% DEF RTG per 100 poss. 109 112 FG% 0-3 feet 86.6% 83.3%

It was seen rather immediately that the mobility and shooting abilities of both Horford and Porzingis caused headaches for the Mavericks. On the very first play of the game, Horford pump-faked a corner three-pointer, which caught Gafford as he was closing out. He then drove in for an easy two-handed slam, teaching Gafford a lesson on contesting shots with discipline.

Then, the Mavericks big's conceded switches on the pick-and-roll to Porzingis very easily, leading to easy mismatches with smaller forwards and guards. Porzingis would then take advantage by sinking several mid-range jump-shots over the likes of Derrick Jones Jr. and Josh Green. Porzingis also put in a three-pointer from about 30 feet out over the outstretched arms of Gafford.

How Can Dallas Contain the Celtics' Big-Man Shooting Threats?

While the Mavericks' coaching staff experimented with different match-ups in Game 1, it quickly proved to be ineffective

After Mavericks' head coach Jason Kidd saw that Gafford was leaving a negative imprint on the game, he pulled his starting center in favor of players of different sizes and levels of agility. Gafford ended with 14:19 of action, and Kidd threw the recently-returned Maxi Kleber into the fold to hopefully perform more successfully in keeping up with the Celtics' quicker front-court.

It could be said that Gafford received the "Rudy Gobert treatment", as Gobert was infamous for being eliminated from certain playoff series due to his inability to guard past the free throw line, even though he is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner.

The 6-foot-10, 240 pound Kleber tried his best to match up with the likes of Horford, but Gafford's absence on the offensive end completely eliminated any chances of the Mavericks effectively working their pick-and-roll game. Kleber also showed that he was timid when receiving the ball, refusing to take open shots in favor of handing the ball to the Mavericks' superstar forward, Luka Dončić.

These issues were also compounded by the fact that Lively II got into quick foul trouble throughout the second half, while providing little value on either side of the court. In a roughly five-minute stretch late in the third quarter, Lively II picked up five personal fouls, as Boston attacked the young center after it was made apparent that he couldn't guard effectively without fouling. Lively II also only played 18:29 on the night, totaling only two points and five rebounds before making an early exit due to his incredibly fast foul trouble.

Kristaps Porzingis & Al Horford Combined Stats vs. DAL - Game 1 - 2024 NBA Finals Category Stat PTS 30 REB 13 BLK 5 3PTM 4 +/- +20 TS% 67.2%

Because of this clear mismatch in personnel, the Mavericks have to figure out how to counter the Celtics' incredible mix of three-point shooting, shot-blocking and overall mobility. In this respect, the only thing that Kidd and his coaching staff could really do is think of using their other smaller forwards to swarm Porzingis when he gets the ball, making him process his surroundings and make quick decisions.

If the Mavericks can get him caught up in his thinking, they might be able to cause chaos and force turnovers. Similar to how the Minnesota Timberwolves used their defensive talent to swarm Nikola Jokić in their second round series against the Denver Nuggets, the pressure from double teams may make Porzingis confused, especially because Porzingis is not the caliber of playmaker that Jokić is.

As for Horford, the Mavericks could try to use Josh Green or Derrick Jones Jr. for this purpose as well, as they could fly around the court while still providing both long and strong frames to match against the more compact Horford. Either way, there was a reason why the Celtics were the odds-on favorite to win the series before it began, and their depth at the center position was certainly one of those.

Gafford, Lively II and the Mavericks will get a chance to even up the series at 1-1 in Game 2 against Porzingis, Horford and the Celtics on Sunday, June 9 at 8 PM ET at the TD Garden in Boston. National broadcast coverage will be provided by ABC.