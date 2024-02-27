Highlights Mavericks aim to rebound after a tough loss, facing Cavaliers at home - opportunity to prove themselves as contenders.

Injury report features key players for both teams - expect full line-ups, with Dallas slight underdogs on the road.

Betting lines favor Cavaliers, but Mavericks could cover the spread (+

- prop bet on Garland's assists and parlay with Irving's points.

Over a week removed from the All-Star Game, the NBA is quickly approaching the lull in its regular season. In a gruelling 82-game campaign, the last couple of months can feel like a grind. In this stretch, it can be easy for teams and players to grow complacent or disinterested, losing sight of their ultimate goals in the monotony of the season.

In that spirit, the Dallas Mavericks will look to catch the Cleveland Cavaliers off guard on Tuesday night when the two teams meet at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Despite missing two of their best players in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley for a significant chunk of the season, the Cavaliers have been one of the most consistent teams in the NBA this year, currently in sole possession of the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland has found success this season behind a darkhorse MVP campaign from Donovan Mitchell alongside Jarrett Allen's emergence as an All-Defense-level anchor and unexpected secondary playmaker. Cleveland has been nearly unstoppable, with an 8-3 record in February.

On the other hand, the Mavericks have also been one of the hotter teams in February, but they just had their seven-game win streak uprooted by the Indiana Pacers.

With the Mavericks coming off of a lopsided loss to the Pacers and Cleveland just 1-2 in their last three games, both teams will look to secure a victory against a quality opponent to reinvigorate themselves for the season's homestretch.

Injury report and how to watch

Expect mostly full line-ups from both teams

Mavericks

Luka Dončić - PROBABLE (nose)

Josh Green - PROBABLE (elbow sprain)

Maxi Kleber - PROBABLE (nasal fracture)

Dereck Lively II - PROBABLE (nasal fracture)

Dante Exum - DOUBTFUL (knee bursitis)

Cavaliers

Ty Jerome - OUT (ankle)

How to watch:

7:00 PM EST, Bally Sports, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

Cavaliers are slight favorites at home over the Mavericks

Point Spread: Mavericks +4 (-108) / Cavaliers -4 (112)

MoneyLine: Mavericks +150 / Cavaliers -178

Over/Under: 233.5 (O: -110/U: -110)

Our Picks

GMS's best picks for Mavericks vs. Cavaliers

Against the Spread: Mavericks +4

The Mavericks took one on the chin against the Indiana Pacers. After riding a wave of positivity and perfection for nearly a month straight, it was inevitable that this team would come crashing back down to Earth eventually. Now that they've had their wake-up call, how will they respond?

Dallas now has the opportunity to prove that their win streak was more indicative of who they are as a team than their most recent loss. The Cavaliers have played like contenders all season long, and especially as of late with Garland and Mobley back in the lineup, but Dallas should be able to cover with four points on their side if they're real contenders, too.

Prop Bet: Darius Garland over 6.5 assists

Darius Garland has had a down year, both statistically and in terms of health, having missed nearly half of the season so far with a broken jaw. He's come back on slowly, but it's understandable considering he was eating through a straw at one point in his recovery.

It seems like things are starting to click for him again, though. In his last five games, he's averaged 17.6 points and 8.4 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from deep. He also registered seven or more assists in each game.

Same Game Parlay: Kyrie Irving 25+ points + Darius Garland 10+ assists (+846)

The Cavaliers have the second-ranked defense in the league this season, and the Mavericks have been much improved on that end since the trade deadline. Still, this game does feature two offensively gifted and defensively challenged backcourts facing off.

This clash could very well turn into a duel between Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving versus Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. If so, Irving putting up over 25 points and Garland dishing out over 10 assists seems pretty plausible, and +846 odds would make for a great payoff.

All betting odds courtesy of FanDuel