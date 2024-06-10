Highlights Game 2 of the NBA Finals saw a critical no-call on P.J. Washington, which led to a game-changing turnover.

Washington admitted that the Celtics are superior to any other opponent they've faced, and the Mavericks need to step it up in Game 3.

The Mavericks find themselves down 2-0 in the NBA Finals and aim to bounce back at home.

The Dallas Mavericks find themselves in a two-game hole in the 2024 NBA Finals, as the Boston Celtics have bested them for the first two games of the series. The Mavericks have been limited to less than 100 points in both affairs, unfamiliar territory for them.

The series now shifts back to Dallas, where the Mavericks will attempt to right the ship. But despite their losses, they made a valiant effort towards the end of Game 2, at which point momentum appeared to swing in their favor until a play occurred that halted it completely.

With approximately 50 seconds remaining in the game and the Mavericks down by five points, P.J. Washington assumed control of the ball and ran down the court to lob it up. But as he went up, Jaylen Brown appeared to make contact with Washington’s back. However, no foul call was made, and the Celtics gained possession of the ball.

Jason Kidd Chimes In

The turnover allowed the Celtics to gain possession of the ball, as mentioned, where they held onto it and eventually scored another bucket to put the game out of reach. After the game, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd bluntly addressed the call, or lack thereof.

Kidd had few words for the moment, simply stating that it looked like a foul, but since nothing was called, it was not a foul. Kidd recognizes that the moment and the game is over, so the Mavericks must look to Game 3.

Washington Compliments Celtics

P.J. Washington was the center of a controversial lack-of-call, but that wasn’t all he was good for in the game. He scored 17 points and recorded seven rebounds in the 105-98 loss. But after the game, he admitted that the Celtics are the toughest team he and the Mavericks have faced so far.

“They’re just better. At the end of the day, they are better than all the teams we’ve played. It’s the Finals, and we’ve just got to be better.” –P.J. Washington

Washington admitted that the Celtics are a better team than his Mavericks have faced thus far, a comment that could be considered somewhat strange considering the stacked the Western Conference is. But in terms of record and overall play, there is no doubt the Celtics have been king this postseason.

“Their record says that they have been the best team all year. They have two superstars, they have a lot of great role players and they play team ball. so we’ve just got to be better.” –P.J. Washington

Washington and the Mavericks will have to prove that they can still be competitive when they host Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. At that point, the building will be up for grabs.