Highlights The Mavericks play high-quality basketball with a strong field goal percentage and defense in the postseason.

Kidd's advice to just play basketball and eliminate the other noise has been effective in getting the Mavericks to the NBA Finals.

Despite being considered underdogs, the Mavericks have proven themselves with impressive offensive and defensive stats.

The 2024 NBA Finals tip off this Tuesday (June 6) at 8:30 PM between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics. While the Celtics were heavily favored to make their way here, the Mavericks have had a question mark plastered above them since their acquisition of Kyrie Irving.

Fortunately, for Dallas, Irving fits like a glove playing alongside Luka Dončić, and has played well enough to be one of only two teams left standing in the league. When asked in a press conference about what he’s said to inspire his players who haven’t been in this position before, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was very candid about his approach, as Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News detailed

“The same thing we said in the Western Conference Finals and the first and second rounds. It’s just basketball. It’s just more of you guys (media).” - Jason Kidd

With that in mind, here’s a look at how good the Mavericks have been and why Kidd’s advice may not be as lackadaisical as it initially appeared.

Mavericks Basketball is Just Quality

Dallas has played some of the best-quality basketball in the entire league this postseason

Although the advice to just be themselves may not seem like the most effective way to inspire a team, it’s gotten them to the biggest stage in the sport. As the old adage goes, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.

Particularly since the start of the postseason, the Mavericks have been playing as well, if not better, than anyone else.

2024 Postseason Field Goal Percentages Team FG% GP Pacers 50.7 17 Lakers 49.2 5 Celtics 48.0 14 Bucks 47.3 6 Mavericks 47.1 17

While Dončić and Irving have established an identity around their uniquely talented offensive output, it’s impressive how much they stand out among other postseason competitors. Aside from having the fifth-highest field goal percentage in the postseason, they also had the second-highest in the west, with only one team playing the same number of games above them.

When adjusting for true shooting percentage, the Mavericks jump to fourth this postseason behind the Celtics (60.0 percent), the Indiana Pacers (59.6 percent) and the Phoenix Suns (58.6).

It’s not just their offense, however, that sets them apart. Although their tremendous offense has gotten the bulk of their attention, their defense is quietly playing like one of the best in the league.

2024 Postseason Defensive Ratings Team DRTG PPG GP Magic 101.3 100.3 7 Thunder 105.4 105.7 10 Celtics 109.3 114.4 14 Pelicans 111.7 89.5 4 Cavaliers 111.8 98.1 12 Mavericks 112.2 107.9 17

Playing with the seventh-best defensive rating in the league this postseason, Dallas has effectively shut down their opponents enough to make it to the Finals. Their defensive rating is also third in the West while simultaneously posting more points per game than any team with a better defensive rating (and more games played).

For comparison, their field goal percentage and defensive rating during the regular season were 11th and 18th, respectively. This is not a team that played with the same gusto throughout the regular season.

Notably, the Celtics placed higher than the Mavericks in each of these categories, so beating them four times is no easy task. However, the Mavericks have shown up to this point that being the underdog suits them just fine.