Highlights James Harden and Paul George took over in the Clippers' Game 4 win over the Dallas Mavericks amid Kawhi Leonard's absence.

Kyrie Irving praised both Harden and George and said the Mavericks were hit with a "barrage" of the duo.

Harden has stepped up as a scorer, averaging 23.7 points in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Clippers held on for a stressful win on Sunday, taking down the Dallas Mavericks 116–111 to send their first-round playoff series back to Los Angeles tied 2–2.

At the start of the game, it appeared as though the Clippers would run away with the win, jumping out to a 31-point lead by the middle of the second quarter. But the Mavericks fought back, with Kyrie Irving putting up a game-high 40 points, including a late layup in the fourth quarter that briefly gave Dallas the lead before Los Angeles snatched it back for good.

Leading the charge for the Clippers were James Harden and Paul George, who each tallied 33 points and six rebounds on the night. George's eight assists barely edged out Harden's seven assists in the battle to fill out the box score.

After the game, Irving gave credit to the Clippers' star duo, who both stepped up in the absence of star forward Kawhi Leonard, who was forced to miss his second game of the series due to injury.

"This is kind of a consistent thing in this series so far," Irving said. "Two games where Kawhi doesn’t play, and we’re just kind of dealing with a barrage of James Harden and Paul George getting off. We obviously learned from the first time it happened, but I guess we needed to go through it a second time as a team."

Somewhat surprisingly, the Clippers are 2–0 in games so far this series while missing Leonard, and 0–2 in the games he's been able to play. Clearly, the oddity didn't go unnoticed by Irving.

James Harden Has Embraced a Different Role When Leonard Is Unable to Play

Harden is a great facilitator, but he can still score with the best of them when called upon.

Leonard led the Clippers in scoring through the regular season, averaging 23.7 points per game over the course of the year. Conversely, Harden shifted his role from scorer to facilitator since joining the Clippers, averaging just 16.6 points per game through the regular season.

However, with Leonard out for two games already this series and still nursing an injury even when he is on the floor, Harden has adjusted his game to fill in for his team on the scoreboard, averaging 23.7 points per game so far this postseason, including 30.5 points per game when Leonard is unable to play.

Harden has embraced his ever-changing role with aplomb. After his breakout performance in Game 1, Harden offered fans a bit of a reminder. "I can still score with the best of 'em," Harden told reporters after the win.

After Game 4, Harden made a similar statement at the post-game podium.

“I’m blessed to be able to change it up and be a facilitator and a scorer," Harden said. "I’ve been doing that throughout the course of my career at an elite level. My mindset coming into this team was doing whatever it takes to win.”

So far, Harden has made good on his word, taking on whatever role was necessary to put the Clippers in good position. Game 5 between the Clippers and Mavericks tips off on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.