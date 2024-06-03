Highlights Celtics dominate from beyond the arc with 39.8 three-point attempts per game, converting 36.8%.

Mavericks' Dereck Lively discussed the Celtics' strong shooting, saying they can "shoot the s***" out of the ball.

Mavericks face defensive challenge against Boston's shooters, may have to adjust their bigs' positioning.

To say the Boston Celtics have been dominant throughout the regular season and the NBA Playoffs may be doing them a disservice.

After running away with the Eastern Conference during the 82-game campaign, Boston made it abundantly clear throughout the postseason that it would be just as easy for them. They had a cakewalk through the Eastern Conference, making it to the NBA Finals after losing just two games.

They did catch a few lucky breaks along the way with injuries to key players of the teams they faced. The Miami Heat were missing Jimmy Butler. The Cleveland Cavaliers had to make do without Jarrett Allen and then Donovan Mitchell. The Indiana Pacers ended up losing Tyrese Haliburton to injury.

For Boston, you can only play against the teams in front of you. When they did, they breezed their way through them.

Awaiting them on the biggest stage in basketball would be the Dallas Mavericks. They had a harder time getting through the Western Conference, knocking off three 50-win teams in the process.

One of the biggest reasons for the Mavericks' success was the play of rookie Center Dereck Lively II. When asked by the media about the team that his Mavericks would be facing, Lively did not hold back.

To Lively's point, he and the Mavericks had better be prepared to defend the heck out of that three-point line.

Boston's Dominance From Beyond The Arc

Celtics have been a force to be reckoned with from the perimeter

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that the Celtics lead the playoffs in three-pointers attempted per game. They are firing off 39.8 attempts per game from beyond the arc in the postseason. They've converted on 36.8 percent of those, the sixth-best mark in the playoffs.

Celtics' Three-Point Snipers Player 3P% Reg. Season 3P% Playoffs Tatum 37.6 29.0 Brown 35.4 36.8 White 39.6 40.7 Holiday 42.9 39.7 Porziņģis 37.5 40.0 Horford 41.9 34.6

Boston has a long list of shooters on their team who are more than capable of knocking it down from range. Outside of Jayson Tatum and Al Horford, they've all managed to, relatively, maintain or better their production in that category during the postseason.

For Lively and the Mavericks, this presents a bit of a challenge defensively. The pairing of Daniel Gafford and Lively have been dominant rim protectors defensively throughout these playoffs. However, given Boston's offensive makeup, the Mavericks may be forced to bring their bigs a lot further away from the paint than they would otherwise be comfortable with.

Kristaps Porziņģis should be back for this series against the Mavericks. This will give the Celtics two reliable shooting options at their Center spot between him and Horford. One can't help but wonder how long the Mavericks are able to get away with playing their brand of defense before Boston forces Dallas' big men out to spots on the court that take them away from what makes them special on that end.

