Highlights Dereck Lively has made a big impact in his rookie season playing for the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

Despite a neck sprain, there is hope he may play in Game 5, as his presence is vital to Dallas' defense and offense.

Lively's athleticism, shot-blocking, and scoring ability have proven to be invaluable assets to the Mavericks in the postseason.

Dereck Lively II has seen a lot of success in beginning his NBA career. The 12th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft grabbed the starting center spot early and produced at a high level until the Dallas Mavericks acquired Daniel Gafford at the trade deadline. Those two centers form a deadly duo of rim protectors, lob threats, and screeners for Dallas in the postseason.

Superstar Luka Dončić described how impressed he has been with Lively since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

"He's been amazing this season, these playoffs. He took not one, not two, but three steps forward. He’s a rookie, and I think people forget he’s doing this in the Western Conference Finals, which is insane."

In Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals (WCF), Lively fell and knocked his head into Karl-Anthony Towns' knee. He was helped to the locker room and did not return, clearly shaken up. Lively sat out Game 4 with a neck sprain and was sorely missed, as the Minnesota Timberwolves won their first game of the series.

However, optimism surrounds the 7-feet-one-inch center for Dallas heading back to Minnesota for a pivotal fifth game.

If the Timberwolves win Game 5, they start to build the confidence they need to be the first team in NBA history to come back from a 0-3 series deficit. Lively is an important piece to Dallas' ability to prevent Anthony Edwards and company from doing so.

Lively's Impact Cannot be Overlooked

He has a heavy impact on both sides of the ball

Lively has not missed from the field in the WCF, converting all 13 of his field goals against Minnesota. This statistic should not be overlooked, as he is going toe-to-toe with the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY), Rudy Gobert. The French center has had trouble defending the Mavericks' pick-and-roll for most of this series. If he does not recover in time, Lively has an easy dunk. If the DPOY is caught in a switch, Kyrie Irving and Dončić have consistently taken advantage of the mismatch opportunity.

Dereck Lively 2023-2024 Western Conference Finals Stats Category Value PPG 9.7 RPG 7.7 MPG 20.9 FG% 100

After losing Game 4, Dončić spoke about the rookie's impact on both ends.

"Yeah, he's a big piece to our defense and offense, so we miss him a lot."

Lively runs the floor well, forcing opposing centers to hustle back on defense. His unique combination of speed and athleticism for a seven-footer allows him to cover a lot of ground while defending the pick-and-roll. While he excels at protecting the paint in drop coverage, he can also play closer to the level of the screen due to his quickness advantage over other centers.

Minnesota has had trouble dealing with Gafford and Lively as lob threats throughout the series. Lively's long 7-feet-5-inch wingspan allows him to throw down some seemingly impossible alley-oop passes. If he returns for Game 5, the Timberwolves need to solve Lively offensively if they want to keep their season alive.