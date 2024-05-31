Highlights The Mavericks dominated the Western Conference Finals, led by Dereck Lively II's perfect 16-of-16 shooting.

Lively was a key bench player, contributing 8.5 points per game throughout the opening rounds of the playoffs.

Luka Dončić shined in Game 5 with 36 points, embracing team-first mentality by offering MVP trophy to Lively.

The Dallas Mavericks are headed to the first NBA Finals in thirteen years following a dominant Game 5 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dallas was commanding from the start, pushing the pedal to the metal and never looked back en route to a blowout 124-103 victory.

The Mavericks appeared to be the better team for the majority of this series, with consistency being one of their many primary benefactors. The pairing of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving has proven to be elite, but what makes a championship contender is the strength of their entire squad, not just the top.

In that regard, the most consistent player for the Mavericks has been Dereck Lively II. In the entire Western Conference Finals, Lively shot 16 for 16 from the field, a perfect percentage of 100. That sets the record for most field goals attempted without a single miss in NBA history.

Lively Alive as Mavericks Advance to NBA Finals

Lively became the first player in NBA history to not miss a single field goal in a series

To be fair, Lively did miss Game 4 with a sprained neck, but the stat is simply remarkable. In Game 1, he went 4-of-4 from the field, and in Game 2, he went 6-of-6. Game 3 saw him go 3-of-3 from the field, and finally, in Game 5, Lively went 3-of-3 to cap off a perfect 16-of-16 series.

Dereck Lively II - 2024 WCF FG% Game Field Goals Percentage 1 4 for 4 100% 2 6 for 6 100% 3 3 for 3 100% 5 3 for 3 100% Total 16 for 16 100%

The 20-year-old center has been exactly what the Mavericks have needed off the bench. In 15 playoff games this season, Lively has averaged 8.5 points off the bench, including nine points in the crucial Game 5.

Luka Offers Lively His MVP

Dončić appeared to offer the Magic Johnson Trophy to Lively in a team effort

The main man of the Mavericks has, undoubtedly, been Luka Dončić. The Slovenian superstar put up 36 points in Game 5, including 20 in the first half to set the tone early. He earned the Earvin “Magic” Johnson Trophy for being named the Western Conference MVP, an award which began being handed out in 2022.

After the game, Dončić attempted to give the trophy to Lively. In a humorous interaction, Lively responded that he didn’t want the trophy as it now belongs to Dončić.

The moment highlights the team-first mentality that Dončić and the Mavericks have incorporated into their fabric this postseason. They will have a chance to win the 2024 NBA Finals if they can notch four wins against the Boston Celtics.