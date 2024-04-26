Highlights Signing Derrick Jones Jr. was a key move to upgrade Dallas' defense for a playoff return.

Jones faces the tough task of guarding the Clippers' star trio with no fear.

Jones delivered a standout performance in game two, helping Dallas grind out a win with gritty defense.

The Dallas Mavericks missed the NBA Playoffs altogether last year. After pairing Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in the backcourt, Dallas' defense fell off the table after the trade deadline. General manager, Nico Harrison, knew he had to upgrade the Mavericks' perimeter defense to return to the playoffs.

He signed Derrick Jones Jr. to a one-year deal in the offseason to address the need. The six-foot-five-inch wing has proven himself a formidable point-of-attack defender on the opposition's top scorers, in addition to a deadly pick-and-roll lob threat. Jones has improved since his dunk contest victory in 2020, enjoying career highs in many statistical categories this season.

Derrick Jones Jr. - Career-high Stats Category Value PPG 8.6 MPG 23.5 3PT% 34.3 3PA 3.1

Dallas is matched up with the Los Angeles Clippers in an exciting four and five-seed first-round matchup in this year's playoffs. The series is tied 1-1. While stars on both sides headline this series, it is often the role players who can take their squad over the top. Jones has the difficult task of covering Los Angeles' "three-headed monster," guarding Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, or James Harden. However, he is not backing down from the challenge.

“They’re future Hall of Famers. Got to lock into their tendencies…I fear no man. I go out there and I have no fear in my heart for no one.”

Jones' athleticism and strength allow him to guard opposing scorers, even when they have the height advantage. In the clip below, Jones recovers and blocks Leonard's shot, who stands at six-foot-seven inches.

Game Planning Against the Clippers

Jones is ready to make Los Angeles' stars play his style of basketball

Dallas held the Clippers to 93 points in game two of the series. The Mavericks only scored 96, winning in a gritty, defensive fashion. After the Mavericks fell in game one 109-97, he knew he had to have a bigger impact in game two. Jones delivered a career-high playoff performance of 10 points and seven rebounds in 32 minutes.

"I made sure I stepped it up a little bit. Whenever my man was picking up full court, I was picking him up. I was up there with him. Just trying to make it a nasty game. That's what I like."

Dallas' defense made the Clippers uncomfortable right when the game tipped off, holding Los Angeles to 19 points in the opening quarter. The Clippers never scored more than 27 points in a frame.

One common theme throughout the NBA playoffs is that role players play better at home. As the series shifts to Dallas, look for Jones, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington to step up alongside Dončić and Irving. Tied at one game apiece, this matchup is likely headed for a six or seven-game series. NBA fans will not want to miss it.