Highlights The Dallas Mavericks had to go through a tough Western Conference gauntlet to get to the NBA Finals.

Dallas became the first team since the 2010 Los Angeles Lakers to eliminate three 50-win teams on their way to the Finals.

The Lakers went on to win the championship that year. Is that the Mavericks' fate this season?

The Dallas Mavericks' path to the NBA Finals was nothing short of grueling. The team fought through a gauntlet in the Western Conference gleaming with stars and talent.

This year's star-studded affair out West was so good that two teams, the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, didn't even make the playoffs despite netting 46-36 records. They were left on the outside looking in after the Play-In Tournament.

The Mavericks head into their Finals matchup with the Boston Celtics more than ready for the clash after clawing their way out of the torrid competition they encountered along the way. They faced the tall task of taking down some terrific teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Mavericks are only the second No. 5 seed to make it to the NBA Finals. They will look to become the first ones to ever win an NBA championship. Given their relatively low seed, they had to knock off three 50-win teams on their way to the biggest stage in basketball. This feat was last accomplished back in 2010 by the Los Angeles Lakers.

What's fascinating about this scenario is that both teams will face the same franchise in the NBA Finals after their battle-tested journey to get there. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself in crowning a champion from the West this season.

The Lakers' Road In 2010

Los Angeles navigated a similarly difficult conference

While this year's Western Conference bracket is undoubtedly difficult, it's a bit humbling when looking back to the 2010 season. Every single team that had qualified for the playoffs that year won at least 50 games.

2009-10 Western Conference Standings Seed Team Record 1 Los Angeles Lakers 57-25 2 Dallas Mavericks 55-27 3 Phoenix Suns 54-28 4 Denver Nuggets 53-29 5 Utah Jazz 53-29 6 Portland Trail Blazers 50-32 7 San Antonio Spurs 50-32 8 Oklahoma City Thunder 50-32

Despite finishing as the No. 1 seed, the Lakers had no room to have an 'easy' matchup or a 'tune-up' series. They had to go right into the thick of it by facing a young and hungry Thunder team led by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

The Thunder had taken an astronomical leap that season, going from a 23-win team to 50 wins. This was the first appearance in the playoffs for their franchise since moving from Seattle. Ultimately, their youth and inexperience showed as the Lakers managed to eliminate them in six games.

Los Angeles then turned its attention to the Utah Jazz. The Jazz were a respectable team led by the duo of Deron Williams and Carlos Boozer. However, they had no answers for the Lakers star partnership of Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.

Bryant lit the Jazz up in this series with averages of 32.0 points per game on 52.3 percent from the field. Gasol was no slouch either. He put up 23.5 points to go with 14.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. The Lakers made quick work of the Jazz, sweeping them in four games.

The toughest test of the journey out of the West was undoubtedly their matchup with the Phoenix Suns. Steve Nash and company were taking one last swing at winning a title after returning to their run-and-gun style of basketball under head coach Alvin Gentry.

But as he had done all playoffs long, Bryant had another spectacular series, averaging 33.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game. However, it was the unlikely hero, Ron Artest, who broke the Suns' spirits with a buzzer beater in a pivotal Game 5 when the series was tied at 2-2. Bryant would take it from there, dropping 37 points in Game 6 to finish Phoenix off.

Built In A Similar Mold

The roster construction between the Lakers and Mavericks isn't too dissimilar

There are some very obvious parallels to draw between these two teams. Both of them had similarly difficult paths to the NBA Finals and both of them had Boston awaiting them there.

The make-up of the teams is where it gets interesting. Each squad is led by a dominant guard who is considered one of the best players on the planet with Kobe Bryant and Luka Dončić.

2010 Kobe Bryant vs. 2024 Luka Dončić — Western Conference Playoff Stats Category Kobe Bryant Luka Dončić PPG 29.4 28.8 RPG 5.1 9.6 APG 6.2 8.8 SPG 1.0 1.6 FG% 48.3% 43.8%

Both of those top options have as good of a running mate as they could ask for with Pau Gasol and Kyrie Irving. From there, each team is surrounded by a bevy of quality starters and role players. For the Lakers, it was Ron Artest, Lamar Odom, Andrew Bynum, and Derek Fisher, to name a few. For the Mavericks, it's Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Derrick Jones Jr., PJ Washington, and company.

On paper, some of those Lakers names feel much more recognizable than the players on the Mavericks. However, that is the kind of acclaim that comes with winning championships.

With Luka Dončić by his side, can Kyrie Irving forge the same path to the promised land that his idol Kobe Bryant did? If the Mavericks can put a stamp on their run with a win against the Celtics like their counterparts did, they too will live on in NBA history.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.