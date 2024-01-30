Highlights Luka Dončić's recent performances have shown that the Dallas Mavericks have the potential to go all the way to the NBA Finals.

The additions of Grant Williams and Dereck Lively II have marginally improved the Mavericks' defense.

Dončić's performance will be crucial, but the team must address their defensive shortcomings to succeed in the postseason.

With the defensive reinforcements that the Dallas Mavericks brought in around the summer off-season, NBA insider Mark Medina argues that they have now formed a roster around franchise superstar Luka Dončić, that has shown some potential that they are capable of going all the way to the NBA Finals.

Dončić keeping Mavericks afloat

Last 9 games: 41.0 PPG, 11.3 REB, 11.8 AST

It is likely that those around the league are still trying to fathom that Luka Dončić posted 73 points, the fourth-most points scored in NBA history, in the Mavericks’ win over the Atlanta Hawks just last week.

Luka Dončić - Advanced Statistics Last 9 games Category Stat Offensive rating 120.3 Assist % 43.3 Rebound % 12.7 True shooting % 62.9 Usage % 37.3 Pace 101.50 Player Impact Estimate 21.3 Stats as of Jan. 30, 2024

But, the reality is that he has been on a good run of form for almost the entire season, averaging the second-most points of anyone in the league with 34.7 points per game, trailing only the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid.

But it is his most recent nine-game stretch that has the league marveling at ‘Luka Magic’.

Averaging a league-leading 39.1 points and converting his field goal attempts at 50.4 percent accuracy, he has also averaged a near triple-double, with 10.0 assists and 9.6 rebounds, both league-leading in that span.

Despite the future hall-of-famer’s stellar performances, the Mavericks still sit outside an automatic play-off berth in a competitive Western Conference, having gone 4-6 in their last 10 games.

While they boast a top-10 offense as measured by their 117.9 offensive efficiency, it is their efforts on defense which are causing them to slide down the standings, with their defense currently ranking 22nd overall in the league with a 117.6 rating.

This comes in spite of the Mavericks addressing their front-court depth problems from last season, having picked up Grant Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. in free-agency, and the impressive rookie Dereck Lively II with their first-round lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

‘Fascination’ of whether Doncic would lose patience with Mavs

Medina admitted that he has had questions over the Mavericks decision-making and whether they could make the right personnel moves around their franchise star, but with the additions of Williams and Lively II, the journalist believes Dallas has a legitimate chance to not only come out of the West, but possibly even win it all.

“I did have questions about whether he would be able to take that next step, with having the right roster around him to win a championship, and part of that's out of his control, a lot of that is with the Mavs. With that, there was always a fascination about whether he would eventually lose patience with the franchise. But they've made some really good moves this off-season with getting Grant Williams, Dereck Lively II. I wouldn’t put them as the favorites to win and get out of the West, but they definitely have a legitimate shot at winning this thing this season.”

Mavericks have potential to turn defensive form around

Williams and Lively II have been valuable additions to team’s defense

While the Dallas defense hasn’t been particularly impressive, there have still been some notable improvements from last season’s calamitous efforts.

During the 2022-23 regular season, the Mavericks ranked dead last in rebounds per game, averaging a lowly 38.8 boards off the glass per contest, while ranking 27th overall for defensive rebounds grabbed, averaging 31.2.

This season, those numbers have marginally improved, whereby they are currently averaging 41.6 rebounds per game, though still only 25th overall in the league. Similarly, of those total rebounds, 31.5 of them are on the defensive glass, again only 26th overall in the NBA.

Dallas Mavericks - 2023-24 NBA Season Defense Dash Category 2-pointers 3-pointers Defensive field goals made 30.6 13.3 Defended field goals attempted 54.3 36.0 Defended field goal % 56.3 36.9 Field goal % 54.1 36.5 Percentage points difference 2.2 0.4 Stats as of Jan. 30, 2024

Nevertheless, the Mavericks can take some optimism going forward, knowing that they have two players in particular in their frontcourt that are capable of helping lead the charge into turning their defense around as they head into the remainder of the regular season.

Grant Williams has demonstrated that he can be impactful on the defensive side of the ball, particularly out on the perimeter, as evidenced by restricting his opponents to only 32.7 percent from behind the arc, significantly down from his opponents’ 36.1 percent field goal average from deep, a percentage point difference of minus-3.4 percent.

On the other hand, rookie Lively II has shown his ability to defend the interior, holding his opponents to only 53.0 percent from two-point range, marginally down from their 55.3 percent field goal averages, for a percentage point differential of minus-2.4 percent.

Furthermore, the 19-year-old has quickly emerged as one of the best defensive rookies in the 2023 Draft class, where he ranks second overall among rookies in rebounds with 7.9 per game, with French sensation Victor Wembanyama leading the way on that front with 10.1.

Lively II’s defensive rating of 115.7, though, leads the entire Mavericks roster, of those to average more than 25 minutes per contest, and when he is off the court, the team’s defensive rating drops to 117.0.

While the Mavericks’ team defense isn’t the be-all and end-all to their season, especially with the fact that their offense, led by Dončić and Kyrie Irving, is still performing at an elite level, failure to address their defensive shortfalls could turn out to be the difference on where they seed for the post-season.

Thus, this could significantly determine their strength of schedule in their pursuit of NBA glory.

Nonetheless, with the roster they have constructed around All-NBA star Dončić, as long as he continues to perform well, they will always stand a chance.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.