Highlights Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recently declined his player option to return to the Denver Nuggets, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Caldwell-Pope, one of the league's best utility players and three-point specialists, is already drawing interest from notable and competitive teams, including the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks are a threat to sign Caldwell-Pope and Denver may choose to let him go if his price tag gets too high.

Fresh off their 2024 NBA Finals appearance, the Dallas Mavericks are looking to load up on talent for next season by acquiring Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, according to Adam Wells of Bleacher Report.

Caldwell-Pope, a two-time NBA champion, recently declined his $15.4 million player option with the Denver Nuggets , who he won the NBA title with in 2023. KCP now looks to be able to help another contender compete for a title, and he may receive a large contract for doing so, one that the Nuggets won't look to match or put up any fight against if it gets too high.

Per Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports, Denver will not be looking to bring back Caldwell-Pope if he gains interest from other franchises that are willing to offer him a relatively large contract.

Caldwell-Pope could realistically command a salary of $15 to $20 million annually, and that's not something the Nuggets want to hear.

Since Denver is on the verge of a second apron luxury tax disaster thanks to the new tax rules implemented by the NBA to stop excessive spending, the Nuggets cannot retain all their impact players.

This was reflected by the recent trade of Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for second-round draft assets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Career Stats - 11 Seasons Category Stat PTS 11.4 3PT% 36.9% TS% 55.0% DEF RTG per 100 pos. 111

Since Caldwell-Pope looks to be leaving Denver for a team with more salary cap room, the possibility of him pairing with the likes of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in Dallas looks increasingly likely.

How Caldwell-Pope Can Help Dallas Get Back to the Finals

Caldwell-Pope fits snugly with the defending Western Conference champions

It's not hard to see how a player like KCP would easily mesh with talents like Dončić and Irving, who thrive when they have accurate shooters and great perimeter defenders around them.

If Caldwell-Pope makes his way to Dallas, the team's offensive schemes will look more dangerous than ever.

Dončić will have fun tearing his opponents to shreds with the threat of his scoring, Caldwell-Pope's shooting, and Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II's rim-running abilities.

Dallas Mavericks Team Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat League Rank PTS 117.9 7 TOV 12.5 4 EFG% 56.2% 7 TS% 59.2% 9

Giving Dončić the option to either throw a lob to his athletic centers or spray the ball out to the corner for a wide-open three-pointer from a 40 percent three-point shooter would cause mayhem for opposing teams with the potential signing of Caldwell-Pope.

His potential to make the team's defense stronger just puts a cherry on top.

As one of the league's best role players and two-way forces, Caldwell-Pope could completely change the complexion of any competing team, not just the Mavericks.