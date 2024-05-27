Highlights Kyrie Irving's playoff performance has been strong with 22.4 PPG and 49.2% shooting.

Mavericks coach Kidd believes Irving has been misunderstood as a "locker room cancer."

Dallas nears the NBA Finals with Irving and Dončić leading, facing a possible matchup against Boston.

Locker room cancer.

This level has surrounded Kyrie Irving since his controversial departure from Boston, where he left for Brooklyn following a disappointing showing in the 2019 playoffs.

Drama continued from there, from issues regarding his chemistry with Kevin Durant and James Harden, to himself being unable to play in games because he did not take the COVID-19 vaccine until that restriction was lifted by the league.

These events have painted a picture of Irving as someone who can not put his issues behind him and purely focus on helping his team win games.

However, he has been on a redemption arc this year as he is helping co-star Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks to have themselves one game away from reaching the NBA Finals.

According to Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd back in the first round of the playoffs against the Clippers, the label that has surrounded Irving for the past couple of years does not seem to be present in the team's eyes.

"We don’t see that perception of what’s been written in the past." - Jason Kidd

Irving's Positive Return To The Spotlight

Averaging 22.4 points this postseason

Irving is coming off a strong Game 3 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. He scored 14 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, tag-teaming with Dončić to power the Mavericks to a 116-107 win on Sunday night.

It has been a strong playoff run for Irving so far. He is averaging 22.4 points, 5.3 assists, four rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 49.2 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from beyond the arc.

He is having a strong series against Minnesota with 27.7 points per game, but the biggest highlight for him goes back to Game 6 of the first round against the Clippers. He poured 28 of his 39 points in the second half, allowing the Mavericks to coast to a dominant 114-101 victory in the series-clincher.

Talking to the media during the postgame press conference after the game, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd expressed his firm belief in Irving's persona being misunderstood.

What's Next for Irving and Dallas

Looking to complete sweep of Minnesota in Game 4

The Mavericks are closing in on winning the series sooner than expected, especially with a 3-0 lead against a Minnesota squad that has also exceeded expectations.

Nonetheless, an appearance in the NBA Finals will be huge for the duo of Dončić and Irving. For the former, it will be his debut at that stage since his career took off in 2018.

For the latter, it will be his grand return since his last appearance in 2017, when he played alongside LeBron James and Cleveland against Golden State. It could also feature a matchup against his former team in Boston, paving the way for a highly anticipated series.

Dallas will look to finish off Minnesota in Game 4, occurring on May 28 at 8 p.m. EST.