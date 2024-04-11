Highlights Luka Dončić leads the league in points, is 2nd in assists, and 16th in rebounds per game, yet his head coach believes he makes it look too easy, which is why he's not the MVP favorite.

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd compared it to when Michael Jordan played and dominated the game.

Dončić and the Mavericks will face the Clippers in the playoffs with a chance to make a statement to the league.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is having a remarkable year.

With just two games left to play in the regular season, Dončić leads the league in points per game (33.9), is second in the league in assists per game (9.8), 16th in rebounds per game (9.2), and shooting 48.8% from the floor and a remarkable 38.4% from three.

Those impressive numbers have come as he's led the Mavericks to 50 wins, a division title, and a place in the Western Conference playoff picture.

But despite his numbers, Dončić is still on the outside looking in on the NBA MVP conversation, with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić positioned to win the award for the third time in four years.

According to Dončić's coach Jason Kidd, one reason his star players isn't getting the award recognition he believes he deserves is because of just how smooth Dončić is on the court.

“The game is too simple and too easy,” Kidd said of Dončić. “He makes it look too easy, unfortunately. That’s what happens with some of the greats when you talk about (Michael Jordan) and those guys."

Kidd also praised the other great European players that have come to dominate the MVP conversation in recent years.

“You take for granted their talent. And to say (Dončić is) only 25 and he’s playing the game like no one else. When you talk about (Jokic) and Giannis, it’s a great compliment to European basketball and how dominant they are.”

Dončić and the Mavericks Will Have the Chance to Prove Their Worth Soon Enough

Blockbuster playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers looms

While the Mavericks still have two games worth of business to take care of before officially closing the book on the regular season, their spot in the Western Conference standings is basically set.

Dallas currently holds the fifth seed in the West and is set to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. The only place they could possibly move in the standings is to swap spots with the Clippers over the final stretch, which would only serve to switch which team held home-court advantage for their coming series.

Dončić might not be getting the MVP recognition his coach believes him to deserve, but in a seven-game series against the Clippers' superstar lineup of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden, he'd have quite the opportunity to prove himself the best player on the floor.

That said, Dončić's teammates are already plenty convinced that he's proven his worth.

“I think his resume shows and I think his resume is better than anybody else’s resume,” Mavs forward P.J. Washington said. “I don’t feel like there’s a complete argument for anybody to have a better season than him this year."

The Mavericks have made as much known on the court, donning shirts that read "Pravi MVP," meaning "the real MVP," during practices in support of Dončić's campaign. Once the playoffs start though, Dallas will have far bigger goals in mind that individual awards.