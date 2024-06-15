Highlights The Dallas Mavericks dominated Game 4 with strong defense, leading to offensive opportunities.

Luka Dončić stood out defensively in Game 4 with a remarkable improvement from previous games.

For the Mavericks to succeed in Game 5, solid defense from Dončić and the team, especially Irving, is crucial.

The Dallas Mavericks won their first game of the 2024 NBA Finals last night with a 122-84 blowout over the Boston Celtics in Game 4. The Mavericks thrived off their outstanding defense, led by Luka Dončić, who played significantly better in Game 4 than he did the previous three games in the series.

Strong defense by the Mavericks led to scoring opportunities in the fastbreak, which opened up their offense completely, allowing it to be free-flowing and giving them a good look almost every time down the floor.

Mavericks' head coach, Jason Kidd, had this to say regarding Dončić's defense in game 4 via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News on X:

"We have nothing to lose going to Boston. To answer the first part of your question, Luka can play defense, and you saw that tonight."

The Mavericks will need their defense to be just as good, if not better, in game 5 in order to send the series back to Dallas for game 6. Dončić is the driving force of the Mavericks on both ends, and they will need him to continue that dominance.

A Total Team Effort

Doncic's play on defense headlined a complete team domination in game 4

The Mavericks as a team held the Celtics to 36.3 percent shooting in last night's contest, which is the Celtics' lowest field goal percentage in the Finals, nearly nine percent lower than their second lowest, which came in Game 2.

The Mavericks locked the game up quickly, dominating in the first half, but especially in the second quarter where they held the Celtics to only 14 points on 3/16 shooting. That gave the Mavericks a 26-point lead going into halftime, a lead that would balloon all the way to 48 points halfway through the fourth quarter.

Their stellar defense led to their highly efficient offense, shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three. It took until Game 4 for the Mavericks to have a quality wire-to-wire win, but it all started with their effort on the defensive end.

Dončić has received heat for not playing great defense throughout the NBA Finals, but his defense in game 4 was beyond phenomenal.

Dončić's defense as primary defender - NBA Finals Category Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 DFGM 9 8 11 2 DFGA 17 23 21 11 DFG% 52.9% 34.8% 52.4% 18.2% FG% 48.7% 47.8% 48.2% 46.4% DIFF% 4.3% -13.0% 4.2% -28.2%

His defended field goal percentage compared to his opponents' normal field goal percentage has had an average differential of -6.2 percent in a series where Dončić has been criticized for his poor play on the defensive end. Although he gave his opponents many clear drives to the basket in the first three games, when he puts forth the effort and stays in front of them as the primary defender, he is forcing more misses than those players normally have.

It's clear that his defense has not been consistent throughout the series, but the Mavericks' defense extends beyond just Dončić. Of the seven Mavericks players who have been the primary defender on 30 or more shots during the Finals, Dončić has the third-best differential between his defended field goal percentage compared to his opponents' normal field goal percentage. Teammate Kyrie Irving has been by far the worst on the team, allowing opponents to shoot 11.5 percent better when he is the primary defender.

If the Mavericks want to win Game 5 to send the series back to Dallas, Dončić will need to continue his dominance at both ends of the floor, and his teammates must follow suit, including Irving, who can improve his defensive effort.