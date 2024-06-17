Highlights Kyrie Irving redeemed himself in Dallas after struggling in Boston, showcasing his resilience and scoring prowess.

His personal struggles, such as the loss of his grandfather, impacted his time in Boston and decision to leave for Brooklyn.

Irving faced criticism in Boston for a lack of transparency, leading to misconceptions among fans, contributing to his departure.

The Dallas Mavericks find themselves in the midst of the 2024 NBA Finals thanks to a former member of the team they are facing, the Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving once played for the Celtics and after a tumultuous few years with them, departed. Now, a half decade later, he dons their opponents' uniform.

Irving was not welcomed back to his former home with open arms. In Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the TD Garden, Irving was vociferously and violently booed, and the intimidation undoubtedly got to him. He notched only 12 and 16 points, respectively, in the first two games of the series in Boston.

Irving awakened for the next two games in Dallas, however, notching 35 and 21 points, respectively. But that did not stop him from addressing his demons earlier in the series, and ensuring that much love remains between he and the Celtics fans.

Elaborating on Dark Times

Irving elaborated on the stress he was undergoing in Boston

Despite Irving's assurance, however, he admitted that he was going through some dark times when he was with the Celtics, but failed to elaborate on what they were. Now, he has given more insight, as Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports detailed.

"A week later, I [lost] my grandfather. That was one of the hardest points in my life just because I didn't know how to move forward, not just with my career in Boston. But just my career in general. I had never lost somebody in the middle of the season before, or the start of the season. It's my mom's father, so it was tough on me emotionally. But it was more tough on me to find joy in the game of basketball again." –Kyrie Irving

Irving admitted that during the season in Boston, he lost his grandfather, which instituted a rough period into his life. He struggled to get over it emotionally and it affected his level of play, leading to a decline in production.

"I would have loved to write a letter if possible, to not only the fans of Boston, but to the people in the organization, so they get a better understanding." –Kyrie Irving

However, because Irving kept the situation private, Celtics fans did not know the extent of what was occurring and therefore felt as though he was mailing it in, resulting in disdain. Irving stated that he would write a love letter to the Celtics fans and the organization itself if he could.

Leaving For Brooklyn

Irving addressed how his grandfather's passing led him to depart Boston

Irving played for the Celtics from 2017 to 2019 in what was a rather tumultuous affair. When he was on the court, he was brilliant, but when he was off of it – which was more often than not – the team struggled.

The Celtics started 16-2 in Irving's first season with the team, before he suffered an injury and missed significant time. Then in the following season, his grandfather passed away, triggering a depression. His leadership skills were called into question at that point.

"When I lost him as the guiding light in the physical world, basketball was the last thing I was thinking about. And then being in a historic place like Boston, it was hard to explain to people that I was dealing with that. Hard to talk to my teammates about it. I didn't know how to talk about it. So that's what I was really referring to." –Kyrie Irving

After claiming that he would stay in Boston long-term and help the Celtics win a title, Irving departed for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2019 offseason to join forces with Kevin Durant. That core failed, and Irving was subsequently traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

With the Mavericks, his pairing with Luka Dončić would evolve to become one of the league's most formidable duos. Kyrie explained his reasoning for leaving Boston in the first place after previously feeling differently.

"I don't think a lot of people cared about how I was doing as a human being. Because here I am as this staple in the NBA. I'm the No. 1 pick. I have a lot of pressure on me. I'm in Boston. I had just committed back to them. And now, the only thing I'm really thinking about is being there for my family, which is why I went back to Brooklyn. I couldn't stay in Boston to fulfill some of those responsibilities because my family was hurting, too. So, I took on the burden of being a man of my family, going back to New York." –Kyrie Irving

Irving stated that he felt as though he had enormous pressure on himself in Boston, and after his grandfather passed away, he had to focus more on his family than his game. With his family being located in the New York area, he felt that Brooklyn was the right place to end up.

That plan did not work out on the court, as mentioned, and Irving now finds himself with another shot at a title. But his Mavericks will have a long way to go as they trail 3-1 in the series, and one more loss will mean the raising of the Celtics' 18th banner at TD Garden. Game 5 of the NBA Finals will be on Monday night at said venue.