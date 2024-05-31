Highlights The Dallas Mavericks are heading to the NBA Finals after knocking off the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

Kyrie Irving advised his teammates to cherish the moment because Finals runs are not guaranteed.

It's been seven years since Irving's last Finals appearance, and his rocky journey since has given him an appreciation for the moment.

It's been a winding journey for Kyrie Irving to get back to the NBA Finals.

Irving and the Dallas Mavericks booked a ticket to the Finals on Thursday with a 124-103 blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The final score made the game look closer than it really was, as the Mavs seized control of the game and never looked back, building a 36-point lead in the third quarter.

Now, Irving is set to play in the fourth Finals of his career. It's been seven years since his last appearance.

After the game, as the Mavs were awarded their trophy for winning the West, TNT's Ernie Johnson asked Irving what advice he can give to his teammates about making the Finals. Irving is the only player of the Mavs to play in the Finals before.

"Just enjoy the moment, and realize how hard you work to get there," Irving said. "Nothing's guaranteed in this league, especially making the Finals every year. We couldn't have done it without a collective responsibility, us working together every single day, practicing hard, doing the little things. So, we should reward ourselves on playing hard."

Irving knows better than most that nothing is guaranteed in the NBA. Few have had a journey like him.

He made the Finals in 2015, in LeBron James' first season back in Cleveland. But Irving broke his knee in Game 1 and missed the rest of the series.

The Cavs made it back the next season, and Irving and James put on historic performances to help the Cavs come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the championship.

The following year, despite rampaging through the East, the Cavs lost in five games to the Kevin Durant-led Warriors.

That set off a tumultuous journey for Irving. The following season he requested a trade and eventually got dealt to the Boston Celtics — the team Irving will now see in the Finals. However, Irving had to get knee surgery and missed the postseason.

Irving had an up-and-down season in 2018-19 and a Celtics team many thought would run through the East instead under-performed and lost in the second round.

Kyrie Irving's Post-Celtics Stretch

Irving is thriving with the Mavericks

Irving left the Celtics in the 2019 offseason to join the Brooklyn Nets alongside Durant in free agency. His three seasons in Brooklyn were drama-filled, both on and off the court, msotly by his own doing. His first season in Brooklyn ended prematurely with the suspension for COVID-19.

The following year, Irving got injured during the super-team Nets' second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. And the next season, 2021-22, the Nets got swept in the first round by the Celtics, all while Irving missed most of his team's home games because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates in New York City.

Irving was traded to the Mavs in 2023, but they missed the playoffs.

So, Irving knows as well as anyone that things can change quickly. Finals runs can end in injury. They can end in historic comebacks or to historic opponents. Would-be and should-be great teams can come apart at the seams.

The controversy that surrounded Irving in Brooklyn left him without much of a trade market. The Mavericks took a gamble in trading for Irving that some people in the NBA world thought was ill-advised. Irving re-signed with Dallas this past offseason on a three-year, $120 million contract — a lovely pay day but far from the max contracts players of his caliber typically get.

Now, just one year later, Irving is seemingly rewriting the story of his career with a superb playoff run. He is as well-positioned as anyone to remind his Mavericks teammates to embrace the moment.