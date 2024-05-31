Highlights Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks will face the Celtics in the NBA Finals after helping Dallas secure a series victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Irving has moved on from his rough time in Boston and is ready to compete against his former team.

Irving and Dončić became just the third duo in NBA history to both score 30+ points to advance to the Finals.

There is little doubt that Kyrie Irving has been one of the NBA’s most familiar faces for the better part of a decade. Whether the light he is viewed in is positive or negative depends on the perspective and fanbase in question.

But what is undeniable is that Irving will again return to the NBA Finals. The Dallas Mavericks punched their ticket to the 2024 NBA Finals with a blowout Game 5 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, which they won by a score of 124-103.

This year will mark Irving’s fourth trip to the NBA Finals after he reached that mark thrice in a row with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 to 2017. He won his (so far) only ring in 2016 but will seek to add a second. And if he does, it will come at the expense of the Boston Celtics, a team that Irving is very familiar with.

Familiar Friend Now Foe

Irving will be facing his former team, the Boston Celtics, in the NBA Finals

When asked about facing the Celtics in the NBA Finals during the Western Conference Finals MVP trophy presentation, Irving gave a short and simple answer that's sure to ignite a bit of drama toward his former team. With disdain, Irving acknowledged that the Celtics are in his and the Mavericks' way of their goals.

“Yeah, absolutely [looking forward to it]. I mean, Boston's in the way and in between our goals. So that's it, man.” –Kyrie Irving

Irving played for the Celtics from 2017 to 2019, where he was serviceable but never got them over the hump as expected. After infamously claiming that he wanted to be a Celtic for life in front of a sold-out TD Garden, he departed for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2019 offseason to join forces with Kevin Durant.

Since then, Irving has not been the Celtics fans’ number one idol, to say the least. He will now have a chance to bring to Dallas what he claimed he wanted to bring to Boston, and that is a championship. And this time, he is equipped with the pieces to pull it off.

All season long, the pairing of Luka Dončić and Irving has been remarkable, but it has absolutely shone and shoved in the playoffs. In Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, both Dončić and Irving put up 36 points. They became only the third duo in NBA history to both record at least 30 in the game to advance to the Finals.

Moving Forward

Irving admitted that his time in Boston was rough, and he has moved on

After the game, Irving gave a more detailed explanation about facing his former team. He stated that he completely moved forward from his time with the Celtics, which was a darker and more negative time in his life, but in his words, due to off-court issues. Now, he feels ready to face them as an opponent.

“I'm at a place in my life where I don't even consider, you know, those past moments. I was able to unpack them in a healthy way, move forward as a person. You know, I had a rough time there when I was in Boston, again, just dealing with death in my family and dealing with a lot of off-court stuff that I wasn't ready to handle. So now that I'm in a great place to be able to vocalize how I'm feeling.” –Kyrie Irving

According to Irving, the issues that plagued him in Boston were not related to the team itself but rather issues off the court, which included the deaths of those close to him. Despite that, Celtics fans mostly view his time with them as negative, but Irving has completely moved past that.

“Now that I'm in a great place to be able to vocalize how I'm feeling, I'm ready to go back into Boston and have fun with my teammates. I know we're going to be locked in. And we're going against a great Boston team that has earned their way to the NBA Finals. So I just see them as a formidable opponent, an honest opponent. And we're going to see the best team that wins.” –Kyrie Irving

The 2024 NBA Finals will officially kick off on June 6, and the Boston Celtics will have home-court advantage. But if these playoffs have taught the basketball world anything, it is that home court has mattered little.